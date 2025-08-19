Guerrero Jr. leaves game with injury as sloppy Blue Jays fall 5-2 to Pirates

Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By The Associated Press

Posted August 19, 2025 5:20 am.

Last Updated August 19, 2025 5:21 am.

Paul Skenes kept the American League’s top team in relative check for six innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates took advantage of some sloppy play by the Toronto Blue Jays to pull away for a 5-2 victory on Monday night.

Skenes bounced back from a rare shaky performance in his previous start to limit the American League-leading Blue Jays to two runs over six innings. The burly 23-year-old struck out eight against one walk as his ERA ticked up to 2.16.

Evan Sisk (1-1) picked up his first big-league victory with a scoreless seventh. Dennis Santana worked the ninth for his eighth save as the Pirates won for just the second time in nine games.

Henry Davis doubled off Yariel Rodríguez (2-1), leading off the seventh, and scored on a wild pitch by Brendon Little to put Pittsburgh in front to stay. Spencer Horwitz, a former Toronto first baseman, had two hits for the Pirates.

The Blue Jays touched Skenes for two runs in the third inning on a fielder’s choice RBI by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a run-scoring single by Bo Bichette.

Guerrero later exited in the fifth inning with left hamstring tightness, not long after going into a full split to field a throw from Bichette at short to end the bottom of the fourth.

Tempers flare as benches temporarily clear in Pittsburgh

Toronto committed three errors — including one in the eighth that led directly to a run — in addition to Little’s wild pitch during an unusually chippy night. The benches cleared briefly in the seventh when Pittsburgh’s Tommy Pham jawed with Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman after getting walked.

Heineman told Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling post-game that he didn’t say anything to Pham and that Pham didn’t say anything to him.

It was weird, man. It was weird. Unprovoked and super weird,” Heineman said.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider also weighed in on the incident after the game, saying, “I’m not worried about Tommy Pham’s opinion about anything, really. I’m worried about our defence. I’m worried about our at-bats.”

The back and forth didn’t stop there, however, as Pham took to X in the aftermath.

“(Complaining) about a ball not being called a strike to the umpire when it’s clearly below the zone and away is disrespectful not only to the umpire but the hitter as well,” Pham wrote in a reply to a post sharing Heineman’s comments from MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “So like I said when I flipped the bat (expletive) him… dude has two years in the show I know the zone.”

Toronto’s Max Scherzer (3-2, 3.83 ERA) goes for his 220th career victory on Tuesday when the three-time Cy Young winner faces Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller (5-11, 4.13).

With files from Sportsnet staff

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Flight attendants union says it's in meetings with Air Canada on Monday night

TORONTO — The Air Canada component of CUPE said it resumed meetings with the airline on Monday night as the two sides look to resolve a strike by flight attendants that has grounded planes for days. "The...

6h ago

Pierre Poilievre wins Alberta byelection, regains seat in House of Commons

Nearly four months after losing his seat in the House of Commons, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is heading back to Ottawa after a resounding victory in a rural Alberta byelection Monday night. Poilievre’s...

breaking

4h ago

'Jahvai wouldn't want you to retaliate:' Family friend of boy, 8, fatally struck by stray bullet calls for peace

A Toronto community continues to grieve over the latest victim of gun violence in this city. Jahvai Roy was eight years old when he lost his life over the weekend after he was struck by a stray bullet. Marcell...

15m ago

Ottawa to probe unpaid airline work allegations key to Air Canada strike

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government is launching a probe into allegations of unpaid work in the airline sector as a work stoppage at Air Canada stretches on. One of the key complaints...

11h ago

Top Stories

Flight attendants union says it's in meetings with Air Canada on Monday night

TORONTO — The Air Canada component of CUPE said it resumed meetings with the airline on Monday night as the two sides look to resolve a strike by flight attendants that has grounded planes for days. "The...

6h ago

Pierre Poilievre wins Alberta byelection, regains seat in House of Commons

Nearly four months after losing his seat in the House of Commons, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is heading back to Ottawa after a resounding victory in a rural Alberta byelection Monday night. Poilievre’s...

breaking

4h ago

'Jahvai wouldn't want you to retaliate:' Family friend of boy, 8, fatally struck by stray bullet calls for peace

A Toronto community continues to grieve over the latest victim of gun violence in this city. Jahvai Roy was eight years old when he lost his life over the weekend after he was struck by a stray bullet. Marcell...

15m ago

Ottawa to probe unpaid airline work allegations key to Air Canada strike

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government is launching a probe into allegations of unpaid work in the airline sector as a work stoppage at Air Canada stretches on. One of the key complaints...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Recent poll finds most Canadians side with Flight attendants in Air Canada labour dispute

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from experts on how public opinion factors into this ongoing fight.

10h ago

2:49
Family friend of 8-year-old fatally struck by stray bullet calls for peace

Toronto Police continue their search for suspects in the shooting where 8-year-old Jahvai Roy was fatally struck by a stray bullet while in his North York home. As Afua Baah reports, a friend of the grieving family is speaking out, calling for peace.

10h ago

2:55
CUPE says Air Canada strike to continue despite being deemed illegal

Striking Air Canada flight attendants remained on the picket lines Monday, defying a federal back-to-work order. Erica Natividad with why CUPE's national president says he's willing to risk jail time.

7h ago

1:12
Electric aircraft on display at Billy Bishop, ready to 'unlock' the next level of aviation

Beta Technologies' ALIA COTL electric airplane was on display at Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to illustrate the new heights Canada's aviation industry could take, Stolport CEO Nicolas Pappalardo says.

13h ago

2:18
Air Canada flight attendants' union to continue to defy back-to-work order

The union representing hundreds of Air Canada flight attendants says they will defy the feds' back-to-work order for a second day as flights remain grounded.

12h ago

More Videos