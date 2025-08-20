Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga.

Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the Tim Hortons located on Lakeshore Road and Lakefront Prominade.

“The incident escalated when the customer uttered racial and derogatory slurs and spat on her before leaving,” police said in a release. “Fortunately, the victim suffered no lasting physical injuries.”

The man is described as white with a heavy build, last seen wearing a dark baseball cap with an orange or red shirt with white lettering that resembles “Coca-Cola,” dark pants and light coloured shoes. He left the area in a white four-door Ford commercial truck with a black dump chassis.