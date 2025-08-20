Thornhill man charged for assaulting Toronto parking enforcement officer

Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Atlas Avenue, west of Bathurst Street, where a parking enforcement officer was working on Nov. 9. Photo: Flickr.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 20, 2025 7:39 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 7:47 pm.

A Thornhill man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted in downtown Toronto earlier this week.

Toronto police say the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the Yonge Street and Isabella Street area.

A parking officer was issuing a ticket when a man allegedly became upset and assaulted them.

The officer was not injured.

Natig Asgarov, 45, of Thornhill, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14 at the Ontario Court of Justice on Armoury Street.

