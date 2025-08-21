The Big Story
The tests ahead that will determine Pierre Poilievre’s future
Posted August 21, 2025 7:14 am.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is heading back to Parliament Hill after his byelection win in Alberta this week.
The federal Conservative Leader won the riding of Battle River-Crowfoot with 80.4 per cent of the vote — a decisive victory that affirmed his support among rank-and-file party members and sets the stage for a showdown in the House of Commons opposite Prime Minister Mark Carney.
But the vote in Battle River-Crowfoot was just the first of several tests ahead for the re-seated Opposition Leader in his broader quest to become prime minister.
Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Lewis Krashinsky, a political scientist at the University of Toronto, to discuss the challenges that will determine Poilievre’s second shot at government.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.