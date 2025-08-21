The Big Story

The tests ahead that will determine Pierre Poilievre’s future

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre celebrates the win during the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection in Camrose, Alta., on Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 21, 2025 7:14 am.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is heading back to Parliament Hill after his byelection win in Alberta this week.

The federal Conservative Leader won the riding of Battle River-Crowfoot with 80.4 per cent of the vote — a decisive victory that affirmed his support among rank-and-file party members and sets the stage for a showdown in the House of Commons opposite Prime Minister Mark Carney.

But the vote in Battle River-Crowfoot was just the first of several tests ahead for the re-seated Opposition Leader in his broader quest to become prime minister.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Lewis Krashinsky, a political scientist at the University of Toronto, to discuss the challenges that will determine Poilievre’s second shot at government.

