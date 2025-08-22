2 arrested after 3 teens shot at Brampton’s Chinguacousy Park during Civic Holiday music festival

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of gunfire at the park, located in the Bramalea Road and Central Park Drive area, around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4. Photo: Omar Arifuzzaman/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 22, 2025 5:25 pm.

Peel Regional Police have announced two arrests in connection to a triple shooting that took place at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, causing panic in the midst of a busy Civic Holiday music festival.

Officers were on foot patrol during the Jambana Festival on August 4 when several gun shots were fired at around 9:15 p.m.

The officers quickly responded, finding three young victims between the ages of 16 and 18.

Two of the shooting victims were treated for serious injuries, while the third had minor injuries.

In a video message, Acting Deputy Chief Shelley Thompson, said the situation could have been much worse considering the large crowds in attendance at the time.

Thompson said the sudden gunfire resulted in “panic and chaos” at the park.

“This was a brazen shooting at a community park where residents should feel safe,” she said.

“It had the potential for an even more catastrophic result.”

On Aug. 19, two suspects were arrested.

Malique Sahid, 18, faces four counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault as well as various weapons charges.

A 17-year-old male, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces several weapons charges.

“This violence is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Thompson added.

