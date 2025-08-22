Frank Stronach denies alleged 1986 sexual assault in statement of defence

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is awaiting trial on more than a dozen charges related to sexual assault, is denying the allegations contained in a civil lawsuit from a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her decades ago.

The woman has alleged Stronach assaulted her when she was a student sponsored by Magna, the auto parts company he founded.

In a statement of claim filed in June, Jane Boon alleges Stronach sexually assaulted her at a company guest house in December 1986 after plying her with alcohol during a corporate party in Toronto.

She also alleges Magna knew Stronach, who was the company’s controlling shareholder and director at the time, posed a risk to female students receiving sponsorship and took no steps to warn or protect her.

In a statement of defence filed last week, Stronach denies “each and every allegation” in Boon’s lawsuit, including having any sexual encounter with the woman.

Magna has also filed a statement of defence, saying it has no knowledge of Stronach’s alleged conduct and that it is not liable for his actions in any case.

If any improper conduct did occur as alleged in the lawsuit, it was “not in furtherance of or part of Stronach’s corporate functions, duties or obligations, nor was it in furtherance of the Magna enterprise,” it says.

Stronach is asking the court to dismiss Boon’s lawsuit, saying it amounts to an “after-the-fact attempt to leverage other allegations” against him.

The 92-year-old tycoon was charged last year with 18 counts — including sexual assault and indecent assault — related to 13 complainants, with some allegations dating back to the 1970s.

He’s expected to face trial on 12 of the counts in Toronto early next year, and has pleaded not guilty in that case. Another trial is set to take place later in Newmarket on the remaining counts. Stronach has denied all allegations against him.

Boon is not among the complainants in the criminal cases.