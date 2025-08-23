Police arrest man in connection with ride-share sexual assault

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 23, 2025 5:39 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2025 5:45 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a ride-share sexual assault in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Investigators say just after midnight on Aug. 9, a man was hired by the victim and a friend through a ride-share platform. The man reportedly dropped the friend off and offered to drive the victim home for free. The man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before dropping her off.

Investigators say the victim had no injuries.

Police have arrested 28-year-old Nishu Bansal from Brampton, and charged him with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Aug.14 at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Police have not identified the ride-share platform Bansal was using, but they say they are concerned there may be other victims.

Top Stories

Sankofa Square officially opens in Toronto

Thousands of people showed up to celebrate the grand opening of Sankofa Square in Toronto, after it was officially renamed from Yonge-Dundas Square in December 2023. Calls to rename Dundas Street and...

7m ago

19-year-old found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

Police have identified a man who was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the shopping centre at 300 Borough...

2h ago

OPP officers hit by vehicle fleeing street racing gathering

A 19-year-old from Ottawa is facing criminal charges after a street racing gathering during which two OPP officers were hit. Ottawa OPP say its aerial unit observed a large gathering of vehicles in...

2h ago

Elizabeth May reflects on Green Party leadership after decision to step away

Elizabeth May, the longtime leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks about her intention to step down, a move she expects will rejuvenate the party.

4h ago

