Police arrest man in connection with ride-share sexual assault

Toronto police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a ride-share sexual assault in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Investigators say just after midnight on Aug. 9, a man was hired by the victim and a friend through a ride-share platform. The man reportedly dropped the friend off and offered to drive the victim home for free. The man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before dropping her off.

Investigators say the victim had no injuries.

Police have arrested 28-year-old Nishu Bansal from Brampton, and charged him with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Aug.14 at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Police have not identified the ride-share platform Bansal was using, but they say they are concerned there may be other victims.