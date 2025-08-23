Suspect sought after man stabbed in Church-Wellesley neighbourhood

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood on Friday night.

Investigators were called to the Church Street and Wellesley Street area just before midnight for reports that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a Black man, believed to be between 25-30 years old, last seen wearing dark clothing and fleeing the scene westbound on Dundonald Street towards Yonge Street