19-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on northern Ontario highway: OPP

An OPP officer is seen in this photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 24, 2025 7:45 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist from Thunder Bay has been found dead. 

OPP in Thunder Bay say they received a report of an overdue motorist on Saturday just after 2 p.m. 

They say the rider’s last known whereabouts were along Highway 589 between Moving Post Road and Old Hall Road. 

They say after extensive patrols along the highway, a single motor vehicle was found a “considerable distance” away from the highway, north of Moving Post Road. 

The 19-year-old man riding motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation continues, and OPP say collision reconstructionists are on the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2025.

