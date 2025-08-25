House committee subpoenas Epstein’s estate for documents, including birthday book and contacts

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a deposition with former Attorney General Bill Barr, on Capitol Hill Monday, Aug 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

By Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Posted August 25, 2025 3:53 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 4:00 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the estate of the late Jeffrey Epstein on Monday as congressional lawmakers try to determine who was connected to the disgraced financier and whether prosecutors mishandled his case.

The committee’s subpoena is the latest effort by both Republicans and Democrats to respond to public clamor for more disclosure in the investigation into Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019. Lawmakers are trying to guide an investigation into who among Epstein’s high-powered social circle may have been aware of his sexual abuse of teenage girls, delving into a criminal case that has spurred conspiracy theories and roiled top officials in President Donald Trump’s administration.

The subpoena, signed by Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the oversight committee, and dated Monday, demands that Epstein’s estate provide Congress with documents including a book that was compiled with notes from friends for his 50th birthday, his last will and testament, agreements he signed with prosecutors, his contact books, and his financial transactions and holdings.

Comer wrote to the executors of Epstein’s estate that the committee “is reviewing the possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein’s death, the operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them, and potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials.”

The Justice Department, trying to distance Trump and Epstein, last week began handing over to lawmakers documentation of the federal investigation into Epstein. It has also released transcripts of interviews conducted with Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend. But Democrats on the committee have not been satisfied with those efforts, saying that the some 33,000 pages of documents they’ve received are mostly already public.

“DOJ’s limited disclosure raises more questions than answers and makes clear that the White House is not interested in justice for the victims or the truth,” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

Pressure from lawmakers to release more information is likely to only grow when Congress returns to Washington next week.

A bipartisan group of House members is attempting to maneuver around Republican leadership to hold a vote to pass legislation meant to require the Justice Department to release a full accounting of the sex trafficking investigation into Epstein.

Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario couple wins big on OLG website then has trouble withdrawing the money

An Ontario couple reached out to Speakers Corner after they won $10,000 on the OLG website and then ran into problems when they tried to withdraw the winnings. Cheryl Hutley and Mark Randle have tried...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Investigation underway after vehicle crashes through Scarborough magic mushroom store, neighbouring businesses evacuated

It's been a bad trip for magic mushroom dispensaries in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area lately. Early Monday morning a vehicle smashed through the front entrance of a mushroom store in Scarborough...

2h ago

Man arrested after 2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

A man has been arrested in a stabbing that injured two people on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just...

updated

1h ago

Search underway for missing man who fell off jet ski at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's marine unit is searching for a man in his 20s who went missing after falling off a rental jet ski at Bluffer's Beach on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ontario couple wins big on OLG website then has trouble withdrawing the money

An Ontario couple reached out to Speakers Corner after they won $10,000 on the OLG website and then ran into problems when they tried to withdraw the winnings. Cheryl Hutley and Mark Randle have tried...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Investigation underway after vehicle crashes through Scarborough magic mushroom store, neighbouring businesses evacuated

It's been a bad trip for magic mushroom dispensaries in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area lately. Early Monday morning a vehicle smashed through the front entrance of a mushroom store in Scarborough...

2h ago

Man arrested after 2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

A man has been arrested in a stabbing that injured two people on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just...

updated

1h ago

Search underway for missing man who fell off jet ski at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's marine unit is searching for a man in his 20s who went missing after falling off a rental jet ski at Bluffer's Beach on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Couple hits online casino jackpot, then can’t withdraw winnings

Cheryl Hutley and Mark Randle have used the OLG website for years without issue. They then reached out to Speakers Corner after their attempts to withdraw a $10,000 jackpot win. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

1:04
Double stabbing on TTC streetcar leaves two injured, suspect in custody

Two people were sent to hospital after they were stabbed by a suspect on a TTC streetcar on College and Bathurst.

6h ago

0:46
Search underway at Bluffer's Beach for missing jet ski rider

A rescue search is underway at Bluffer's Beach for a missing jet ski rider who fell off the vehicle during a night ride.

5h ago

3:15
Cooler weather moves into Toronto

Toronto will see some cool nights this week, as temperatures return to seasonal for the daytime, along with some showers throughout the week ahead.

7h ago

2:17
Cooler air moves into the GTA

Cooler temperatures are moving into the GTA, Monday will bring in afternoon and evening showers, ahead of pleasant temperatures in the coming week.

21h ago

More Videos