‘Not a very funny place’: Canadians part of a growing makeshift memorial in Kyiv

KYIV — Amidst a sea of blue-and-yellow flags in Kyiv’s Independence Square that pay tribute to Ukraine’s fallen soldiers, there’s a bright splash of red and white.

Nestled within the colours of Ukraine, a bright Canadian flag is also waving in the wind as a reminder of Canadian soldiers who died defending the country.

The space was once a lawn in the capital city but when Russia invaded in 2022 it became a makeshift memorial. Each flag honours a soldier who died and they are hand-marked with names and the dates they died. Many flags include smiling photos of the fallen soldiers.

There are thousands and thousands of flags and photos. Well worn paths have been carved into the ground as the hundreds of visitors, bringing fresh flowers, navigate the maze.

“Here you can see the memorial for all the soldiers from the different military units. You can find them by the patches on the flags. Regular units and international legions and others you can see here,” said Lt.-Col. Yan Fidrya, known by his callsign “Kenobi,” who is the commander of the 1st Infantry Battalion of the Ukrainian International Legion.

The international legion consists of fighters from several countries including the United States, Croatia, Brazil and Canada.

“We had a guy from Canada in our unit. A couple of other guys are still in the legion. Our fallen is not something we would like to talk about,” Fidrya said.

Pictures of Winton “Bud” Hardy from Outlook, Saskatchewan, and Joseph Hildebrand from Herbert, Saskatchewan, are included among those being honoured.

“Bud. You are a true hero. I love you brother. Your path is the warrior’s way to heaven,” was written on a flag signed by family members.

A second flag simply said “Joseph Hildebrand KIA Hero.”

Hildebrand volunteered to fight for Ukraine in 2022 but was killed in action near the city of Bakhmut later that year. Hardy was killed in a drone strike while working as a combat medic in 2024.

“A lot of people have died unfortunately, yes,” said Fidrya.

“Not everybody are shown here because a lot of families don’t want to traumatize themselves and put out flags with the pictures,” he said.

Fidrya was joined by a uniformed young woman, who only identifies by her callsign, “Acid,” who wanted to pay tribute as well.

“A lot of my friends are here and their flags are also here, and close to this flag a lot of people who were very important in my life, but they died because the Russians killed them.” she said.

“It’s not a very funny place. It’s a place about the sadness and the pain in the heart.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 25, 2025.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press