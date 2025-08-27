Man in custody after 2 people struck in east end parking lot

By John Marchesan

Posted August 27, 2025 10:44 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2025 10:50 pm.

A man in his 30s is in custody after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Flemingdon Park.

Toronto police were called to a parking lot in the Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday following reports that two people had been struck.

Investigators say a man was taken into custody at the scene, but did not provide any further details as to what led up to the incident or what charges they may be facing.

The extent of the injuries to the two pedestrians was not immediately known.

Top Stories

Toronto police officer pleads guilty to criminal charges as shocking bodycam video surfaces

A Toronto police officer has pleaded guilty to assault more than two years after a man was shot in a Toronto park. Const. Andrew Davis was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault and...

1h ago

Protesters demand funding, not cops in classrooms to tackle school violence

Protesters rallied at Queen's Park on Wednesday, accusing the Ford government of intentionally starving the education system in order to manufacture a crisis and pave the way for the return of police officers...

2h ago

Highway 413 construction to start 'in next few days,' Ford says, but no word on cost or completion date

Construction on Highway 413 is set to begin "in the next few days," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday, although he couldn't provide an answer when asked how much it would ultimately cost or when...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo reveals names of its two newest shaggy members

The Toronto Zoo has revealed the names of two of its shaggy new members. Zoo officials say the nine-month-old Scottish Highland cattle brothers will be known as Blue and Jay in a nod to the Toronto...

5h ago

