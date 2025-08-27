Man in custody after 2 people struck in east end parking lot

A man in his 30s is in custody after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Flemingdon Park.

Toronto police were called to a parking lot in the Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday following reports that two people had been struck.

Investigators say a man was taken into custody at the scene, but did not provide any further details as to what led up to the incident or what charges they may be facing.

The extent of the injuries to the two pedestrians was not immediately known.