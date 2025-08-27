Toronto Zoo reveals names of its two newest shaggy members

The Toronto Zoo has revealed the names of two of its shaggy new members.

Zoo officials say the nine-month-old Scottish Highland cattle brothers will be known as Blue and Jay in a nod to the Toronto Blue Jays, who are currently in first place in the American League East.

The pair were brought to the zoo about a month ago after being raised at a local Ontario farm, and officials say they are both starting to come out of their shells and interact more with their wildlife care team.

“Jay, the smaller red-coated brother, is very brave and first to participate in training (and to get snacks from his care team!). Blue, the larger blonde brother is still a bit shy, but he is getting better coming up to the team,” the Zoo said in a release. “One thing is for sure – they do everything together!”

The cattle recently completed a quarantine period, and officials say they hope to have the brothers walk through the public area of the zoo in the near future.

“Blue and Jay are the newest members of our Outreach & Discovery team, and once fully acclimated, may participate in casual encounters as part of our ambassador animal walking programming,” the Zoo said. “The team is still working on haltering, but both boys are doing very well with hand feeding and target training, which is great news!”

For now, visitors can visit the brothers in their new habitat near the Eurasia Wilds Zoomobile station.

Highland cows are one of the oldest registered cattle breeds in the world, originating in the Scottish Highlands and western islands of Scotland. They are known for their distinctive long horns, thick, wavy coats, and gentle disposition.