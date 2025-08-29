Permit needed for Labour Day fireworks in Mississauga, banned in Brampton

Residents in Mississauga will need a permit to use fireworks this Labour Day, while Brampton has a total ban.

The city of Mississauga typically sees a rise in fireworks use complaints around holidays. Bylaw officers saw over 60 registered complaints this past Canada Day holiday period, according to city officials.

Fireworks can be used without permits on Victoria Day, Canada Day, Diwali, Lunar New Year and New Year’s Eve.

City officials have suggested celebrating with sparklers, glow sticks, or noisemakers instead.

Meanwhile in Brampton, the use, sale, display, purchase, distribution and possession of any fireworks are prohibited within the city.

Discharging fireworks comes with a hefty fine of a minimum of $500 while the sale of fireworks comes with a penalty of up to $100,000.

Sparklers are not covered by the Brampton ban, and are permitted.

Earlier this year other cities in Ontario have placed a ban on the sale of fireworks, including in Kitchener and Waterloo.