Toronto police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at North York jewellery store
Posted August 29, 2025 4:32 pm.
Toronto police officers are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in North York on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the store in the Wilson Avenue and Keele Street area just after 2 p.m., following reports that several masked suspects wearing dark clothing stormed the business and began smashing display cases.
They fled in a dark-coloured vehicle with a quantity of stolen merchandise.
No physical injuries were reported.