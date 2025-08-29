Toronto police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at North York jewellery store

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 29, 2025 4:32 pm.

Toronto police officers are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in North York on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the store in the Wilson Avenue and Keele Street area just after 2 p.m., following reports that several masked suspects wearing dark clothing stormed the business and began smashing display cases.

They fled in a dark-coloured vehicle with a quantity of stolen merchandise.

No physical injuries were reported.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire crews battling 2-alarm lakefront fire, near Billy Bishop Airport

Toronto fire crews are battling a two-alarm blaze at an apartment complex near the lake. Fire crews were called to an eight-storey building on Little Norway Crescent, near Lake Shore Boulevard West...

DEVELOPING

2m ago

Decision to lay manslaughter charge in accidental Vaughan overdose marks shift in strategy

York Regional Police officers say they're shifting their approach to opioid death investigations amid recent news a man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an accidental overdose in Vaughan. "It's...

2h ago

'We're gonna crash your party': Police warn riders to avoid unsanctioned dirt bike event Saturday in Brampton

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they're giving E-bike and dirt bike riders a "heads-up" to avoid an unsanctioned event on Saturday in northeast Brampton, or risk the wrath of the law. In a video message...

5h ago

Suspect arrested after male stabbed in Etobicoke

Police have arrested a male after another male was stabbed in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Kipling Avenue and The Westway to reports of a fight. A victim was found...

2h ago

Top Stories

Fire crews battling 2-alarm lakefront fire, near Billy Bishop Airport

Toronto fire crews are battling a two-alarm blaze at an apartment complex near the lake. Fire crews were called to an eight-storey building on Little Norway Crescent, near Lake Shore Boulevard West...

DEVELOPING

2m ago

Decision to lay manslaughter charge in accidental Vaughan overdose marks shift in strategy

York Regional Police officers say they're shifting their approach to opioid death investigations amid recent news a man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an accidental overdose in Vaughan. "It's...

2h ago

'We're gonna crash your party': Police warn riders to avoid unsanctioned dirt bike event Saturday in Brampton

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they're giving E-bike and dirt bike riders a "heads-up" to avoid an unsanctioned event on Saturday in northeast Brampton, or risk the wrath of the law. In a video message...

5h ago

Suspect arrested after male stabbed in Etobicoke

Police have arrested a male after another male was stabbed in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Kipling Avenue and The Westway to reports of a fight. A victim was found...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
"I was quite shocked": Ajax parents push back on 90-minute school bus rides

Some Ajax parents are sounding the alarm about a new lengthy Durham Region school bus route. As Jazan Grewal reports, the route will have some students spending 3 hours daily commuting to Pickering High School.

20h ago

2:59
Massive sinkhole closes east-end intersection

A massive sinkhole shut down the entire intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Cosburn Avenue in Toronto's east-end. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

21h ago

0:25
'What the heck': Police charge woman for driving with staircase on roof

In a video posted to Instagram, Peel Regional Police say they've charged a 22-year-old woman with careless driving after she was seen driving around with a staircase attached to her car roof.
2:30
Oakville woman fighting airline after nearly $20K worth of belongings go missing

Folake Enitilo reached out to Speakers Corner after luxury items she packed for a recent flight were missing from her checked luggage. Pat Taney reports.
0:48
Sinkhole shuts down entire Toronto intersection

A massive sinkhole shut down the entire intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Cosburn Avenue in Toronto's east-end.

More Videos