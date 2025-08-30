Man, 20, facing almost 50 charges in violent 8 month robbery spree across Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service logo is seen outside headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By John Marchesan

Posted August 30, 2025 9:52 pm.

Last Updated August 30, 2025 9:54 pm.

A 20-year-old man is facing almost 50 charges in connection with an eight-month violent spree of robberies across Scarborough.

Toronto police say that between January 19 and August 28, they responded to eight calls for street and retail robberies in 41 Division, which encompasses Brimley Road to Lake Ontario, Victoria Park Avenue, and Highway 401.

Investigators say a man approached several victims while wearing a ski mask and demanded items that belonged to them, such as cellphones and e-scooters.

“In some cases, the suspect brandished a knife or pointed a firearm and threatened the victims while demanding property,” police said in a release.

The man allegedly assaulted the victims before fleeing with the stolen property.

The victims all sustained a variety of non-life threatening physical injuries.

Police say the man also went to a store in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area and allegedly stole property.

“When confronted by employees, he brandished a knife and made threats towards store staff before fleeing,” police said. “In one case, the suspect chased an employee around the store while threatening them with a knife.”

Police add that the victims in these cases did not suffer any physical injuries.

Investigators say on August 29, they were called to the same store location and arrested Anthony Grey of Toronto. He is facing a total of 47 robbery, weapons and assault charges, including three counts of failing to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence order and failing to comply with probation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month. Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance...

7h ago

OPP investigating viral videos of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge have released images of suspects they are looking to identify in connection with viral videos showing several men firing guns off a bridge. "Many of you have...

6h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries in a suspected street racing crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Ministry...

6h ago

More than 80 shots fired in early morning Hamilton shooting that injured 3 people

Police say more than 80 shots were fired during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton that injured three people. Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month. Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance...

7h ago

OPP investigating viral videos of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge have released images of suspects they are looking to identify in connection with viral videos showing several men firing guns off a bridge. "Many of you have...

6h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries in a suspected street racing crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Ministry...

6h ago

More than 80 shots fired in early morning Hamilton shooting that injured 3 people

Police say more than 80 shots were fired during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton that injured three people. Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Family of fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting victim speaks out

Two teenage boys are facing second-degree murder charges, after a 19-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a washroom last week. Jazan Grewal spoke with the victim's parents on what Daniel Amalathas meant to them and the community.
2:04
TTC to consider fare capping, eliminating current $156 monthly pass

The TTC will consider a proposal in September that would replace the current monthly pass with a system that would make rides free after reaching a threshold. Alessandra Carneiro spoke with transit riders to see how they feel about the proposal.
2:36
Mitch Marner says family's safety concerns was key factor in leaving Maple Leafs

Former Toronto Maple Leafs star says online threats were a key factor in his decision to leave the team. It’s raising questions about the real-world impact of social media and cyberbullying. Catalina Gillies reports.
2:12
Province opens new schools while $16B repair backlog grows

The Ford government is touting nearly a billion dollars it has invested in new schools opening this fall, but as Tina Yazdani reports, the repair bill for existing schools is ballooning.

2:37
Lindsay small business owners react to home invasion charges

Two small business owners in Lindsay, Ont., are reacting to news of a home invasion at a neighbour's apartment. The tenant and the man who police allege broke in are both facing criminal charges. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos