N.W.T. wildfire prompts evacuation order for Fort Providence

Fire continues to burn underground near Enterprise, Northwest Territories on Wednesday October 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted August 31, 2025 1:09 pm.

Last Updated August 31, 2025 3:10 pm.

An evacuation order was issued for a second community in Northwest Territories on Sunday due to a dangerously close wildfire.

After being told to be ready to leave a day earlier, the community of Fort Providence, which has a population of about 600 people, was ordered out because a forecast of strong winds in the afternoon risked flames encroaching the north side of town.

A N.W.T. wildfire information officer said the wildfire was about two kilometres away from the community.

“There is a good chance that the wildfire reaches the community sometime this evening, which is exactly why we’ve got structural protection specialists who are getting water delivery in place at the edge of the community,” said Mike Westwick in a phone interview.

The community is the second in the territory to be evacuated since Friday, when 500 residents living in Whati, located 164 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife, were ordered to leave.

Westwick said the fire threatening Fort Providence, located in the territory’s south, grew over 10 kilometres overnight because of severe northerly winds.

“Obviously that’s a very serious situation and the evacuation order has been called to keep people safe.”

Westwick said structural protection specialists have set up water cannons and sprinklers on the edge of the community to prepare for possible fire encroachment.

A full front attack wouldn’t be effective, Westwick added.

“The fire front is too wide, there wouldn’t be a way to contain that fire’s edge quickly enough before the winds shift this evening,” he said.

Westwick said it’s a significant operation to move people, but there’s still time to do so.

Residents were told to head to a reception centre in Hay River, about 120 kilometres southeast of Fort Providence. That community had a message for evacuees.

“Hay River welcomes you and is ready to support you at this time,” the town said in a social media post.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify man, 46, in Vaughan homicide; 3 suspects wanted

Police in York Region are investigating after the body of a 46-year-old man was found in a home in Vaughan early Sunday morning. Investigators say they were called to a residence near Andreeta Drive...

updated

1m ago

4 people injured including 2 children, as driver flees North York crash

Police are searching for a young driver who fled the scene of a crash in North York on Sunday. Toronto police say two vehicles collided in the intersection of Weston Road and Lanyard Road just after...

35m ago

Oakville man, 22, dead after crashing into centre median on Hwy. 410

A 22-year-old man from Oakville was pronounced dead on Saturday after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 410. According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash happened in Mississauga near Courtneypark...

4h ago

3 people arrested after police find illegal guns and drugs during traffic stop in Mississauga

Three people are facing more than 20 criminal charges after police recovered two illegal guns and drugs during a traffic stop in Mississauga on Saturday. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), officers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police identify man, 46, in Vaughan homicide; 3 suspects wanted

Police in York Region are investigating after the body of a 46-year-old man was found in a home in Vaughan early Sunday morning. Investigators say they were called to a residence near Andreeta Drive...

updated

1m ago

4 people injured including 2 children, as driver flees North York crash

Police are searching for a young driver who fled the scene of a crash in North York on Sunday. Toronto police say two vehicles collided in the intersection of Weston Road and Lanyard Road just after...

35m ago

Oakville man, 22, dead after crashing into centre median on Hwy. 410

A 22-year-old man from Oakville was pronounced dead on Saturday after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 410. According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash happened in Mississauga near Courtneypark...

4h ago

3 people arrested after police find illegal guns and drugs during traffic stop in Mississauga

Three people are facing more than 20 criminal charges after police recovered two illegal guns and drugs during a traffic stop in Mississauga on Saturday. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), officers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Family of fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting victim speaks out

Two teenage boys are facing second-degree murder charges, after a 19-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a washroom last week. Jazan Grewal spoke with the victim's parents on what Daniel Amalathas meant to them and the community.
2:04
TTC to consider fare capping, eliminating current $156 monthly pass

The TTC will consider a proposal in September that would replace the current monthly pass with a system that would make rides free after reaching a threshold. Alessandra Carneiro spoke with transit riders to see how they feel about the proposal.
2:36
Mitch Marner says family's safety concerns was key factor in leaving Maple Leafs

Former Toronto Maple Leafs star says online threats were a key factor in his decision to leave the team. It’s raising questions about the real-world impact of social media and cyberbullying. Catalina Gillies reports.
2:12
Province opens new schools while $16B repair backlog grows

The Ford government is touting nearly a billion dollars it has invested in new schools opening this fall, but as Tina Yazdani reports, the repair bill for existing schools is ballooning.

2:55
OPP still searching for Sonia Varaschin's killer 15 years later

On August 30th, 2010, Sonia Varaschin was found dead in her Orangeville home. Fifteen years later, OPP are still looking for her killer. Brandon Choghri speaks to investigators about the troublesome case and their plans to bring the killer to justice
More Videos