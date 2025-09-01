Ontario to break interprovincial barriers for regulated professions

Ontario is removing interprovincial barriers for workers in regulated professions, allowing them greater mobility when searching for work across the country, the province said Monday.

The Labour Day announcement said the provincial government has signed 10 agreements with provinces and territories to remove barriers to let workers come to Ontario to find work in over 50 “in-demand” professions, including engineers, architects and electricians.

“Our government is leading Canada in our efforts to protect workers by helping them find better jobs and building a more resilient, competitive and united Canadian economy,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

“With these historic measures, we’re tearing down barriers to create more opportunities for workers and businesses, building a stronger province and country.”

The province said under these agreements, Ontarians in these fields will also be able to find work in other provinces.

As of Jan. 1, 2026, people working in regulated professions will be able to start working within 10 days of having their credentials confirmed by their regulator, whereas under the current process, certified workers can wait for several months to become registered to begin a job.

A news release from the province said the new agreements include “reciprocal measures” that make it easier for Ontario workers to move to and work in other provinces and territories, and allow workers from other parts of the country to work in the province.

Vic Fedeli, the minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, called the move a “historic” decision.

“By cutting red tape and eliminating costly delays for certified professionals, our government is unlocking new markets and opportunities for workers and businesses, strengthening our domestic and national economy, and ensuring Ontario remains a resilient and competitive jurisdiction for investment and growth,” he said.

Associations representing geoscientists, engineers and lawyers were among several groups welcoming the change.

Jennifer Quaglietta, CEO of Professional Engineers of Ontario, said giving engineers the freedom of movement across the country will help grow the Canadian economy.

“We know that these efforts will help to build Canada, including much needed projects and endeavours here in Ontario,” Quaglietta said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.