Queen Camilla showed her mettle as a teenager when she beat back a groper with her shoe

FILE - Britain's Queen's Camilla arrives for the commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at The National Memorial Arboretum on Aug. 15, 2025, in Alrewas, England. (Christopher Furlong/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted September 1, 2025 5:22 am.

Last Updated September 1, 2025 7:34 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Camilla fought off an indecent attack when she was a teenager by taking off her shoe and bashing the assailant in the groin, according to a new book on the royal family.

Camilla was on a train to London’s Paddington Station in the mid-1960s when the man next to her reached out and attempted to touch her, according to an excerpt from “Power and the Palace” by Valentine Low, a former royal correspondent for the Times of London. She told former Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the attack when he was mayor of London.

“Camilla said, ‘I did what my mother told me, I took my shoe off and whacked him in the nuts with the heel,’’’ Low told the BBC. “When she got to Paddington, this in a way is the crucial bit of the story, she found a man in uniform and told him what had happened and the man was arrested. … She did the responsible thing.’’

The story drew widespread coverage in the British media on Monday, with headlines ranging from the Daily Telegraph’s basic “Queen fought off sex attacker” to the Sun’s tabloid-style “Camilla whacked groper in goolies.” Whatever the approach, the tale is sure to add to Camilla’s reputation as a no-nonsense woman who has brought a bit of grit to the royal family.

The story was related to Low by one of Johnson’s former aides, who believed the incident was the reason for Camilla’s outspoken support for charities that work with victims of domestic violence. She has been reluctant to speak about it because her experience, while upsetting, was less serious than the attacks suffered by other women and girls, Low said.

“She didn’t want to draw attention to her at the expense of their experiences,” he said.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the report.

“Power and the Palace” will be published later this month. But the book, which details the relationship between the monarchy and Britain’s political leaders, has already attracted attention with excerpts published in the Times of London that suggest the late Queen Elizabeth II opposed the U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 people sent to hospital after residential fire in Richmond Hill

Five people were rushed to a hospital early Monday morning following a house fire in Richmond Hill, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the fire was reported near Skywood Drive and Rollinghill...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...
An earthquake destroys villages in eastern Afghanistan and kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Desperate Afghans clawed through rubble in the dead of the night in search of missing loved ones after a strong earthquake killed some 800 people and injured more than 2,500...

10m ago

Labour vote splitting as Canada's political parties battle for workers' support

OTTAWA — A year ago, then-NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's Labour Day message to workers insisted that his party alone would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with working Canadians and the unions that work to protect...

1h ago

Top Stories

5 people sent to hospital after residential fire in Richmond Hill

Five people were rushed to a hospital early Monday morning following a house fire in Richmond Hill, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the fire was reported near Skywood Drive and Rollinghill...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...
An earthquake destroys villages in eastern Afghanistan and kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Desperate Afghans clawed through rubble in the dead of the night in search of missing loved ones after a strong earthquake killed some 800 people and injured more than 2,500...

10m ago

Labour vote splitting as Canada's political parties battle for workers' support

OTTAWA — A year ago, then-NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's Labour Day message to workers insisted that his party alone would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with working Canadians and the unions that work to protect...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Russia launches third mass drone attack on Ukraine in one week

Russian troops have launched yet another drone attack onto Ukraine, this time targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Karling Donoghue has the details.

13h ago

2:35
Mississauga Muslim congregation in fear after attack on Islamic centre

An attack on a Mississauga Islamic centre has left the Muslim community in fear and shattered their sense of safety. As OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley reports, the alleged perpetrator had friendly exchanges with worshippers before the attack

13h ago

2:36
‘Bark in the Park’ brings stunt dogs, family fun to Woodbine Park

It’s a paws-itive celebration of all things canine. Mike Jagassar reports on the fun vibes, spectacular stunts and furry friends at ‘Bark in the Park’

13h ago

1:45
Dry weather continues for first few days of September

Sunny with highs in the mid-20s to close out the long weekend, and it will remain dry through at least Wednesday.

14h ago

2:53
Vaughan man dead after home invasion: York Regional Police

York Regional Police say Abdul Aleem Farooqi, a 46-year-old Vaughan resident, has died after an overnight home invasion. Nick Westoll speaks with neighbours and has more on the investigation.

14h ago

More Videos