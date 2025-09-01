Report reveals Toronto among top 15 cities in Canada based on quality of life

The Toronto skyline is seen from Wards Island in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Angie Wang

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 1, 2025 6:39 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2025 6:44 pm.

A new report has named four Ontario cities among the best places to live in Canada, and while Toronto made the cut, it didn’t crack the top 10.

The list, released by Global Citizen Solutions, lists the “Best Places to Live in Canada 2025,” based on factors like job and investment opportunities, housing costs, and living expenses.

Ottawa took the highest Ontario spot, coming in at #2, thanks to its quality of life, reasonable cost of living, and access to homeownership.

The average monthly expenses for a single person sit around $1,479. The report also highlights the Capital’s attractions, including Parliament Hill, the Rideau Canal, and the ByWard Market.

Hamilton landed at #5, recognized for strong points in healthcare, education, and manufacturing, along with its arts scene.

Living costs in The Hammer average about $1,405 per month, making it one of the more affordable spots in the GTA.

Next up is Waterloo, which barely made the top 10 cut right at #10, earning points for world-class universities, and growing tech industries. The report also noted the city’s cold winters and heavy snowfall as potential drawbacks.

Toronto followed behind at #11, the lowest among all the Ontario cities listed.

While the report calls Toronto a top destination for newcomers and professionals in finance, tech, and healthcare, it also mentions the city’s high cost of living as a major setback. Average monthly expenses for a single person are estimated at $1,547, or $5,652 for a family of four.

Here’s the full top 15 list of the best places to live in Canada in 2025, according to Global Citizen Solutions:

  1. Calgary, Alberta
  2. Ottawa, Ontario
  3. Edmonton, Alberta
  4. Montreal, Quebec
  5. Hamilton, Ontario
  6. Victoria, B.C.
  7. Halifax, Nova Scotia
  8. Vancouver, B.C.
  9. Winnipeg, Manitoba
  10. Waterloo, Ontario
  11. Toronto, Ontario
  12. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
  13. Charlottetown, P.E.I.
  14. Fredericton, New Brunswick
  15. Quebec City, Quebec
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maple washing of products is making it harder for consumers to make informed choices

You might spot the maple leaf on many products across Canada, but that doesn’t always mean the item is Canadian. Some companies are engaging in what experts call “maple washing”, a term used to...

25m ago

“Someone is going to get killed!” despite numerous pleas, abandoned dock near Cherry Beach remains

Speakers Corner was called to revisit a story we’ve done numerous times over the last year regarding a damaged dock--- water enthusiasts say is a hazard--- that was abandoned near Cherry Beach. We...

2h ago

Richmond Hill fire that critically injured 5 people being investigated as possible arson: police source

A residential house fire in Richmond Hill that left five people in critical condition is being investigated as a possible arson, according to police.

20m ago

Ontario to break interprovincial barriers for regulated professions

Ontario is removing interprovincial barriers for workers in regulated professions, allowing them greater mobility when searching for work across the country, the province said Monday.  The Labour...

4h ago

Top Stories

Maple washing of products is making it harder for consumers to make informed choices

You might spot the maple leaf on many products across Canada, but that doesn’t always mean the item is Canadian. Some companies are engaging in what experts call “maple washing”, a term used to...

25m ago

“Someone is going to get killed!” despite numerous pleas, abandoned dock near Cherry Beach remains

Speakers Corner was called to revisit a story we’ve done numerous times over the last year regarding a damaged dock--- water enthusiasts say is a hazard--- that was abandoned near Cherry Beach. We...

2h ago

Richmond Hill fire that critically injured 5 people being investigated as possible arson: police source

A residential house fire in Richmond Hill that left five people in critical condition is being investigated as a possible arson, according to police.

20m ago

Ontario to break interprovincial barriers for regulated professions

Ontario is removing interprovincial barriers for workers in regulated professions, allowing them greater mobility when searching for work across the country, the province said Monday.  The Labour...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Boy killed after playing 'ding dong ditch' prank

An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was killed while playing a doorbell ditch prank in Houston. Ivan Rodriguez looks at the latest example of a TikTok trend ending in tragedy.

4h ago

2:53
504 King streetcar resumes regular service

Rhianne Campbell is speaking to TTC commuters at the intersection of King St. E and Church St. ahead of a another planned King St. closure set to take place mid-September.
2:42
Russia launches third mass drone attack on Ukraine in one week

Russian troops have launched yet another drone attack on Ukraine, this time targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Karling Donoghue has the details.

1h ago

2:35
Mississauga Muslim congregation in fear after attack on Islamic centre

An attack on a Mississauga Islamic centre has left the Muslim community in fear and shattered their sense of safety. As OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley reports, the alleged perpetrator had friendly exchanges with worshippers before the attack
2:36
‘Bark in the Park’ brings stunt dogs, family fun to Woodbine Park

It’s a paws-itive celebration of all things canine. Mike Jagassar reports on the fun vibes, spectacular stunts and furry friends at ‘Bark in the Park’
More Videos