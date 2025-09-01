Report reveals Toronto among top 15 cities in Canada based on quality of life

A new report has named four Ontario cities among the best places to live in Canada, and while Toronto made the cut, it didn’t crack the top 10.

The list, released by Global Citizen Solutions, lists the “Best Places to Live in Canada 2025,” based on factors like job and investment opportunities, housing costs, and living expenses.

Ottawa took the highest Ontario spot, coming in at #2, thanks to its quality of life, reasonable cost of living, and access to homeownership.

The average monthly expenses for a single person sit around $1,479. The report also highlights the Capital’s attractions, including Parliament Hill, the Rideau Canal, and the ByWard Market.

Hamilton landed at #5, recognized for strong points in healthcare, education, and manufacturing, along with its arts scene.

Living costs in The Hammer average about $1,405 per month, making it one of the more affordable spots in the GTA.

Next up is Waterloo, which barely made the top 10 cut right at #10, earning points for world-class universities, and growing tech industries. The report also noted the city’s cold winters and heavy snowfall as potential drawbacks.

Toronto followed behind at #11, the lowest among all the Ontario cities listed.

While the report calls Toronto a top destination for newcomers and professionals in finance, tech, and healthcare, it also mentions the city’s high cost of living as a major setback. Average monthly expenses for a single person are estimated at $1,547, or $5,652 for a family of four.

Here’s the full top 15 list of the best places to live in Canada in 2025, according to Global Citizen Solutions: