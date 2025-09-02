A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Welland, Ont., and sexually assaulting a child under the age of five.

Niagara police say they were called to a home near Crowland Avenue and York Street on Aug. 31, around 9 a.m., for medical assistance of a child.

Upon arrival, officers found that the front door to the home showed signs of being forced open, and the child inside was suffering from serious injuries.

The child was assessed at the scene and taken to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

After police spoke with the child’s parents, it’s believed an unknown person allegedly broke the lock on the front door and entered the residence at some point between 10 p.m. on Aug. 30 and when the incident was reported on Aug. 31.

Man, 25, arrested after witness comes forward with video surveillance

While the suspect was inside the home, the child was allegedly sexually assaulted without the parents knowing, authorities noted. After a witness came forward claiming to have video surveillance of the area, police reviewed the video and identified a suspect.

Daniel Senecal, 25, of Welland, Ont., was arrested and has been charged with aggravated sexual assault on a person under 16 years old, assault, assault/choking, break, enter and commit – dwelling house and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.