Man charged for allegedly breaking into home, sexually assaulting child in Welland

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Welland, Ont., and sexually assaulting a child under the age of five.

Niagara police say they were called to a home near Crowland Avenue and York Street on Aug. 31, around 9 a.m., for medical assistance of a child.

Upon arrival, officers found that the front door to the home showed signs of being forced open, and the child inside was suffering from serious injuries.

The child was assessed at the scene and taken to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

After police spoke with the child’s parents, it’s believed an unknown person allegedly broke the lock on the front door and entered the residence at some point between 10 p.m. on Aug. 30 and when the incident was reported on Aug. 31.

Man, 25, arrested after witness comes forward with video surveillance

While the suspect was inside the home, the child was allegedly sexually assaulted without the parents knowing, authorities noted. After a witness came forward claiming to have video surveillance of the area, police reviewed the video and identified a suspect.

Daniel Senecal, 25, of Welland, Ont., was arrested and has been charged with aggravated sexual assault on a person under 16 years old, assault, assault/choking, break, enter and commit – dwelling house and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

36m ago

Federal NDP officially launches leadership race

OTTAWA — The federal NDP today officially launched the race to find its next leader. In a news release, the party says there has been strong interest in the contest since Aug. 20, when the application...

23m ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

7h ago

Toronto man dies following 3-vehicle collision on QEW in Burlington

A 40-year-old Toronto man has died following a three-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington on Sunday evening, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed. The incident occurred...

52m ago

