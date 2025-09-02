Suspect sought after assault near Rosedale

Police describe the suspect as a male between 55 to 60 years of age. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 2, 2025 3:47 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 3:52 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault near the Rosedale neighbourhood in early August.

Investigators were called to the Yonge Street and Ramsden Park Road area on Aug. 1 around 11:00 a.m. for reports of an assault at a park.

When they arrived they found two victims assaulted, with one of them sustaining serious injuries.

Police say the adult victims were playing tennis at the park when they were approached by the suspect.

The suspect assaulted both victims after an argument, and then fled the area.

Police are searching for a man between 55 and 60 years of age, with a bald head. He was last seen wearing black shorts, black socks, and blue and black running shoes.

Images of the suspect have been released.

