Bondi says human trafficking across the border with Canada is getting worse

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a human smuggling news conference Thursday Sept. 4, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2025 4:22 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 4:38 pm.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says human smuggling across the border with Canada is getting worse — a week after Canadian justice officials discussed shared priorities with her during a meeting in Washington.

Bondi made the comments during a news conference in Tampa today that highlighted recent indictments and efforts to tackle human trafficking.

Bondi met with Justice Minister Sean Fraser, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and “fentanyl czar” Kevin Brosseau on Aug. 27 to talk about the shared border, part of Ottawa’s efforts to find an off-ramp from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Trump boosted duties on Canada to 35 per cent in August, citing border security and Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs as justification.

Those tariffs do not apply to goods compliant with origin rules under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Ottawa has made multiple investments to boost border security and Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced sweeping border legislation in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'High possibility' 2 Canadians among 16 killed in Lisbon funicular crash

LISBON, Portugal (AP) —  Investigators sifted through the wreckage of a funicular in downtown Lisbon on Thursday, trying to determine why the popular tourist attraction derailed during...

16m ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

30m ago

Feds consult with Toronto police on bail reform as pressure grows to tackle issue

As the Carney government promises bail reform, specifically for violent repeat offenders, the largest municipal police union in the country says it has been consulted on the issues. The president of...

22m ago

'Strong winds expected' special weather statement issued for Toronto

After a morning of pouring rain on Thursday morning, and sunny skies in the afternoon, the rollercoaster of weather continues after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto. The...

4m ago

Top Stories

'High possibility' 2 Canadians among 16 killed in Lisbon funicular crash

LISBON, Portugal (AP) —  Investigators sifted through the wreckage of a funicular in downtown Lisbon on Thursday, trying to determine why the popular tourist attraction derailed during...

16m ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

30m ago

Feds consult with Toronto police on bail reform as pressure grows to tackle issue

As the Carney government promises bail reform, specifically for violent repeat offenders, the largest municipal police union in the country says it has been consulted on the issues. The president of...

22m ago

'Strong winds expected' special weather statement issued for Toronto

After a morning of pouring rain on Thursday morning, and sunny skies in the afternoon, the rollercoaster of weather continues after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto. The...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Toronto Honda Indy moves to Markham

The roar on the Lakeshore is hitting the breaks and revving up in a new city. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on it’s move to Markham.

18h ago

2:04
Heavy rain for commuters on Thursday

Commuters will see heavy rain and a risk of thunderstorms Thursday morning, with colder weather for this time of the year, as the day brings a high of 18 degrees.

21h ago

2:49
Richmond Hill house fire now a murder investigation after 11-year-old girl dies in hospital

The death of an 11-year-old girl after a house fire in Richmond Hill is now a murder investigation. Shauna Hunt with more from police

22h ago

3:12
Police investigating second break-in just after fatal Vaughan home invasion

Police are investigating another violent home invasion, less than a kilometre away from where masked suspects shot and killed Aleem Farooqi. Brandon Choghri with the disturbing video of the break-in, and safety concerns from residents.

22h ago

2:21
Palestinians in Gaza City fear there is no place for refuge as Israel plans new offensive

As Israel calls up reservists for an expected military expansion in Gaza City, Palestinians are wondering where else they can run to escape the violence. Afua Baah reports

23h ago

More Videos