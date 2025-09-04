Bondi says human trafficking across the border with Canada is getting worse

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says human smuggling across the border with Canada is getting worse — a week after Canadian justice officials discussed shared priorities with her during a meeting in Washington.

Bondi made the comments during a news conference in Tampa today that highlighted recent indictments and efforts to tackle human trafficking.

Bondi met with Justice Minister Sean Fraser, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and “fentanyl czar” Kevin Brosseau on Aug. 27 to talk about the shared border, part of Ottawa’s efforts to find an off-ramp from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Trump boosted duties on Canada to 35 per cent in August, citing border security and Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs as justification.

Those tariffs do not apply to goods compliant with origin rules under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Ottawa has made multiple investments to boost border security and Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced sweeping border legislation in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press