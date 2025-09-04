Officials, Indigenous leaders respond to mass stabbing on Manitoba First Nation

WINNIPEG — A man killed his sister and wounded several others in a mass stabbing on the Hollow Water First Nation in Manitoba on Thursday. RCMP said Tyrone Simard, 26, then fled in a stolen vehicle and crashed with an officer as she was responding to the attack. Simard died in the crash and the officer was taken to hospital with critical injuries but is expected to recover.

Here’s some of the reaction:

“To the leadership and to the community members of Hollow Water, our hearts are with you. Our hearts feel very heavy, and we will be there to support you in the ways that are necessary.” — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew

“I ask the community to pray and support one another out there. And my prayers go to the people that are in the hospital right now recovering.” — Hollow Water First Nation Chief Larry Barker

“I am heartbroken by the news coming out of Hollow Water First Nation in Manitoba. My thoughts are with the community, the victims, and their families.” — Rebecca Alty, Canada’s minister of Crown-Indigenous relations

“Standing with Hollow Water First Nation in this tragic moment. My heart is with the community, victims, families, and all who are grieving.” — Mandy Gull-Masty, Canada’s minister of Indigenous services

“My heart goes out to the entire community, particularly those whose loved ones were wounded or killed. Thanks to RCMP officers for the quick response to help victims at the scene.” — Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s public safety minister

“RCMP officers risk their lives to protect our communities, often in extremely challenging and unpredictable circumstances. We stand in solidarity with all RCMP members in Manitoba who continue to serve their community with courage and compassion in the face of this tragedy, as well as with the members of the Hollow Water First Nation.” — National Police Federation, the union representing RCMP officers

“I’m devastated to hear news of the tragedy that took place in the Hollow Water First Nation today, something which no community should have to go through. I send my love out to the family and all community members.” — Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan

“We stand with Hollow Water in this moment of grief and uncertainty. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were harmed, and the (Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs) is prepared to support the community in every way needed.” — Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press