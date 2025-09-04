Officials, Indigenous leaders respond to mass stabbing on Manitoba First Nation

Hollow Water First Nation Chief Larry Barker speaks during a news conference at the RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg on Thursday Sept. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brittany Hobson

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2025 7:06 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 7:18 pm.

WINNIPEG — A man killed his sister and wounded several others in a mass stabbing on the Hollow Water First Nation in Manitoba on Thursday. RCMP said Tyrone Simard, 26, then fled in a stolen vehicle and crashed with an officer as she was responding to the attack. Simard died in the crash and the officer was taken to hospital with critical injuries but is expected to recover.

Here’s some of the reaction:

“To the leadership and to the community members of Hollow Water, our hearts are with you. Our hearts feel very heavy, and we will be there to support you in the ways that are necessary.” — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew

“I ask the community to pray and support one another out there. And my prayers go to the people that are in the hospital right now recovering.” — Hollow Water First Nation Chief Larry Barker

“I am heartbroken by the news coming out of Hollow Water First Nation in Manitoba. My thoughts are with the community, the victims, and their families.” — Rebecca Alty, Canada’s minister of Crown-Indigenous relations

“Standing with Hollow Water First Nation in this tragic moment. My heart is with the community, victims, families, and all who are grieving.” — Mandy Gull-Masty, Canada’s minister of Indigenous services

“My heart goes out to the entire community, particularly those whose loved ones were wounded or killed. Thanks to RCMP officers for the quick response to help victims at the scene.” — Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s public safety minister

“RCMP officers risk their lives to protect our communities, often in extremely challenging and unpredictable circumstances. We stand in solidarity with all RCMP members in Manitoba who continue to serve their community with courage and compassion in the face of this tragedy, as well as with the members of the Hollow Water First Nation.” — National Police Federation, the union representing RCMP officers

“I’m devastated to hear news of the tragedy that took place in the Hollow Water First Nation today, something which no community should have to go through. I send my love out to the family and all community members.” — Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan

“We stand with Hollow Water in this moment of grief and uncertainty. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were harmed, and the (Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs) is prepared to support the community in every way needed.” — Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds consult with Toronto police on bail reform as pressure grows to tackle issue

As the Carney government promises bail reform, specifically for violent repeat offenders, the largest municipal police union in the country says it has been consulted on the issues. The president of...

37m ago

14-year-old boy sought in Scarborough shooting that sends two to hospital

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection with a shooting in Scarborough that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday. Investigators say they were called to Tansley Avenue...

1h ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

34m ago

'High possibility' 2 Canadians among 16 killed in Lisbon funicular crash

LISBON, Portugal (AP) —  Investigators sifted through the wreckage of a funicular in downtown Lisbon on Thursday, trying to determine why the popular tourist attraction derailed during...

2h ago

Top Stories

Feds consult with Toronto police on bail reform as pressure grows to tackle issue

As the Carney government promises bail reform, specifically for violent repeat offenders, the largest municipal police union in the country says it has been consulted on the issues. The president of...

37m ago

14-year-old boy sought in Scarborough shooting that sends two to hospital

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection with a shooting in Scarborough that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday. Investigators say they were called to Tansley Avenue...

1h ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

34m ago

'High possibility' 2 Canadians among 16 killed in Lisbon funicular crash

LISBON, Portugal (AP) —  Investigators sifted through the wreckage of a funicular in downtown Lisbon on Thursday, trying to determine why the popular tourist attraction derailed during...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Toronto Honda Indy moves to Markham

The roar on the Lakeshore is hitting the breaks and revving up in a new city. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on it’s move to Markham.

21h ago

2:04
Heavy rain for commuters on Thursday

Commuters will see heavy rain and a risk of thunderstorms Thursday morning, with colder weather for this time of the year, as the day brings a high of 18 degrees.

23h ago

2:49
Richmond Hill house fire now a murder investigation after 11-year-old girl dies in hospital

The death of an 11-year-old girl after a house fire in Richmond Hill is now a murder investigation. Shauna Hunt with more from police

3:12
Police investigating second break-in just after fatal Vaughan home invasion

Police are investigating another violent home invasion, less than a kilometre away from where masked suspects shot and killed Aleem Farooqi. Brandon Choghri with the disturbing video of the break-in, and safety concerns from residents.
2:21
Palestinians in Gaza City fear there is no place for refuge as Israel plans new offensive

As Israel calls up reservists for an expected military expansion in Gaza City, Palestinians are wondering where else they can run to escape the violence. Afua Baah reports
More Videos