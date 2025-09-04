TIFF kicks off 50th edition with world premiere of John Candy documentary

Visitors to the Toronto International Film Festival take photos in front of a TIFF sign in Toronto on Friday, September 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 5:20 am.

TORONTO — The 50th Toronto International Film Festival kicks off today with the world premiere of “John Candy: I Like Me,” a documentary celebrating the late Canadian comedian.

Candy’s family will walk the red carpet alongside the opening-night film’s executive producer Ryan Reynolds, and director Colin Hanks.

Over the next 11 days, Toronto will welcome a wave of Hollywood heavyweights, with Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves, Sydney Sweeney and Dwayne Johnson among the A-listers set to attend.

U.K. pop star Charli XCX is making her film debut this afternoon with the world premiere of “Erupcja.” She stars in the indie drama as a British tourist caught in a volatile romance with a florist, played by Polish actress Lena Góra.

This year’s milestone edition of TIFF will feature 291 films from around the world, with Guillermo Del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and Benny Safdie’s “The Smashing Machine” among the buzziest crowd-pleasers.

Also in the lineup are some politically charged films, including “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk,” about a Palestinian photojournalist who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in April, as well as “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue,” which follows a retired Israeli soldier who saved his family during the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

The festival runs through Sept. 14, when it closes with the People’s Choice Awards — a prize often seen as an early predictor of Oscar success.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

