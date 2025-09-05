Carney and Cabinet hunker down

Prime Minister Mark Carney and his inner circle gathered in Toronto this week for a two day cabinet ‘planning forum’ to set priorities ahead of the Fall sitting of Parliament.

At the strategy session, Canadians learned the upcoming budget will be focused on both austerity and investment, and more developments have been revealed in our trade talks with the Trump administration.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with CityNews Political Reporter Glen McGregor, who covered the cabinet meeting and shares his insights.

