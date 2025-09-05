Carney and Cabinet hunker down

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at a media scrum, at the Liberal Cabinet Retreat in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 5, 2025 7:11 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and his inner circle gathered in Toronto this week for a two day cabinet ‘planning forum’ to set priorities ahead of the Fall sitting of Parliament.

At the strategy session, Canadians learned the upcoming budget will be focused on both austerity and investment, and more developments have been revealed in our trade talks with the Trump administration.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with CityNews Political Reporter Glen McGregor, who covered the cabinet meeting and shares his insights.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Portuguese police confirm two Canadians dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Police say two Canadians are among the 16 dead in Lisbon after a funicular derailed in the Portuguese capital on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. The dead also included five Portuguese nationals,...

20m ago

One person critically injured in stabbing at Toronto apartment building

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Toronto's west end early Friday morning. CityNews received a tip about the incident, which occurred around...

updated

1h ago

Toronto tenants, landlord reach agreement after lengthy rent dispute, eviction threat

Tenants at three buildings in Toronto's east end and their landlord say they have reached an agreement to end a public battle that lasted more than two years. In May 2023, around 100 residents of 71,...

1h ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

12h ago

Top Stories

Portuguese police confirm two Canadians dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Police say two Canadians are among the 16 dead in Lisbon after a funicular derailed in the Portuguese capital on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. The dead also included five Portuguese nationals,...

20m ago

One person critically injured in stabbing at Toronto apartment building

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Toronto's west end early Friday morning. CityNews received a tip about the incident, which occurred around...

updated

1h ago

Toronto tenants, landlord reach agreement after lengthy rent dispute, eviction threat

Tenants at three buildings in Toronto's east end and their landlord say they have reached an agreement to end a public battle that lasted more than two years. In May 2023, around 100 residents of 71,...

1h ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Cooler temperatures and sweater weather

The GTA will see windy conditions tomorrow, with some areas seeing stronger gusts than others, temperatures remain cool for the weekend, and next week..

12h ago

1:44
New video captures Parkside Drive speed camera being cut down

New video has emerged showing the moment the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down in May. Erica Natividad with how it was captured and the frustration from the local community safety group. 

13h ago

2:17
Two Canadians feared dead in Lisbon funicular derailment

Portuguese authorities believe two Canadians are among the dead after a Lisbon funicular derailed Wednesday. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

2:24
TIFF returns for 50th golden anniversary

The Toronto International Film Festival is kicking off its 50th golden anniversary with a line-up of 291 films and celebrities.

19h ago

0:45
Canadian among injured in fatal Lisbon funicular derailment

More than a dozen people have died and many more injured, including a Canadian, after Lisbon's long-standing Elevador da Gloria funicular derailed.

18h ago

More Videos