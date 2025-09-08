Farm Boy near Yonge and Eglinton closed temporarily for failing DineSafe inspection

The Farm Boy at Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue in Toronto. Photo: Google Maps

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 8, 2025 10:25 pm.

The Farm Boy location near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue has been closed by the City of Toronto for failing a DineSafe inspection on Monday.

According to the City’s website, the location at 2149 Yonge was shut down for four infractions during the inspection, including two critical and one significant.

The crucial infractions were “food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents)” and “fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration,” while the significant infraction was “fail to protect against harbouring of pests.”

This is the first failed DineSafe inspection for the grocery store this year, according to the City’s website, but there were three other “conditional” passes for Farm Boy on May 23, 2025, April 3, 2025 and Feb. 3, 2025. There was no data available for before 2025.

At their last inspection on July 7, Farm Boy passed with no infractions observed.

Farm Boy’s website has the store closed on Monday and Tuesday with regular hours beginning on Wednesday.

CityNews has reached out to Farm Boy for their response.

Top Stories

Two firefighters injured in East York residential fire

Two firefighters were injured while fighting a residential fire in East York Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Yardley Avenue, just north of St. Clair...

1h ago

Man, 48, charged with murder in connection to death of a woman near High Park

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman in the High Park area. Officers were called to Glenlake and High Park Avenues just before 6 p.m. on Friday after an injured woman...

6h ago

Private Mississauga college fighting to stay open

A year ago, the halls of Biztech College, located inside a large Mississauga office complex were buzzing with student activity enrolled in various programs. Today, classrooms and training labs are largely...

10h ago

Rupert Murdoch's family reaches deal on who will control media empire after his death

Rupert Murdoch’s family has reached a deal on control of the 94-year-old mogul’s media empire after his death, ensuring no change in direction at Fox News, the most popular network for President Donald...

5h ago

