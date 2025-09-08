Farm Boy near Yonge and Eglinton closed temporarily for failing DineSafe inspection

The Farm Boy location near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue has been closed by the City of Toronto for failing a DineSafe inspection on Monday.

According to the City’s website, the location at 2149 Yonge was shut down for four infractions during the inspection, including two critical and one significant.

The crucial infractions were “food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents)” and “fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration,” while the significant infraction was “fail to protect against harbouring of pests.”

This is the first failed DineSafe inspection for the grocery store this year, according to the City’s website, but there were three other “conditional” passes for Farm Boy on May 23, 2025, April 3, 2025 and Feb. 3, 2025. There was no data available for before 2025.

At their last inspection on July 7, Farm Boy passed with no infractions observed.

Farm Boy’s website has the store closed on Monday and Tuesday with regular hours beginning on Wednesday.

CityNews has reached out to Farm Boy for their response.