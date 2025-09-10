It might be a good idea to put the phone down while answering nature’s call

A little screen time while on the toilet doesn’t hurt anybody … the key word here is ‘little.’

A recent study published in the medical journal, PLOS, shows that those who bring their smartphone with them to do some scrolling while using the bathroom, tend to sit on the toilet longer, increasing their risk for hemorrhoids.

Yes, it could be a dagger in the heart for those who see their phone-toilet time as a moment of solitude, however, there are ways you can still enjoy your scrolling while protecting yourself – literally.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Trisha Pasricha, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and the senior author of the study, to discuss how you can make the right choices while conducting business.