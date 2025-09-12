Canada Post union set to give update on postal service bargaining saga

Canada Post mail trucks are seen parked in their distribution centre in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted September 12, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 12, 2025 8:26 am.

The union representing Canada Post workers is set to give an update this morning on negotiations with the Crown corporation.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET to answer questions and address what it calls misinformation about the bargaining process, which has dragged on now for more than a year and a half.

Late last month, the union responded to Canada Post’s latest offers with a proposal that called for higher wages but made some allowances for part-time workers.

The postal service has yet to respond formally to those proposals but has asked the union to align its expectations with Canada Post’s dire financial realities.

The Crown corporation says it’s bleeding millions of dollars a day as uncertainty around labour negotiations hurts its business.

The postal workers’ union has banned overtime work since late May but has not taken to the picket lines since the federal government intervened in a strike over the holiday season last year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says man suspected of assassinating Charlie Kirk is in custody

U.S. President Donald Trump says "with a high degree of certainty" that the man suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk is in police custody. Trump made the announcement during an appearance on "Fox...

breaking

4m ago

Bewildered and 'in horror,' Toronto man fights fake news that he shot U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk

Michael Mallinson had never met Charlie Kirk, nor had he ever heard the name of the American right-wing commentator who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Utah college event on Wednesday.  But...

11h ago

'A safety issue': Parents say vulnerable children starting school year without adequate supports

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children say they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. One parent tells CityNews...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: TIFF continues as Terry Fox Runs are held across the city

The last weekend of the whirlwind Toronto International Film Festival is upon us, but there's still lots of activities to keep you busy if you are not a film buff, including the Ukrainian Festival in Bloor...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump says man suspected of assassinating Charlie Kirk is in custody

U.S. President Donald Trump says "with a high degree of certainty" that the man suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk is in police custody. Trump made the announcement during an appearance on "Fox...

breaking

4m ago

Bewildered and 'in horror,' Toronto man fights fake news that he shot U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk

Michael Mallinson had never met Charlie Kirk, nor had he ever heard the name of the American right-wing commentator who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Utah college event on Wednesday.  But...

11h ago

'A safety issue': Parents say vulnerable children starting school year without adequate supports

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children say they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. One parent tells CityNews...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: TIFF continues as Terry Fox Runs are held across the city

The last weekend of the whirlwind Toronto International Film Festival is upon us, but there's still lots of activities to keep you busy if you are not a film buff, including the Ukrainian Festival in Bloor...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

The investigation in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk continues as officials release an image for a person of interest.

16h ago

0:37
Have you bought bread in Canada? Why you may be eligible for this $500M price-fixing settlement

Claims submissions are now open for a $500M class-action settlement alleging Loblaws Companies, and its parent companies for price-fixing bread products.

20h ago

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.

22h ago

1:08
Charlie Kirk fatal shooting: Police still searching for suspect

Utah police continue to search for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, after he died from a gunshot wound while attending an event at a Utah college.

23h ago

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos