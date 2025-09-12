‘Mice are everywhere:’ Farm Boy employees speak out amid fail health inspection at midtown location

A DineSafe closed sign is seen at the entrance of Farm Boy at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue on Sept. 9, 2025. (CityNews)

By Michelle Mackey

Posted September 12, 2025 4:29 pm.

Last Updated September 12, 2025 5:25 pm.

Farm Boy employees are speaking out after a failed health inspection temporarily shuttered the Midtown Toronto store this week.

The grocery store at Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue was closed Monday after failing a City of Toronto DineSafe Inspection.

According to the City’s websitethe location at 2149 Yonge St. was shut down for four infractions during the inspection, including two critical and one significant.

The main issue had to do with rodents. Two employees who spoke with CityNews anonymously say the location is known internally as the “mouse store,” claiming this has been a problem for months.

“We have a specific kind of yam box that comes with a lot of husk in it, we had a family of mice living in them and as soon as we opened the box they jumped on us,” said one of the employees.

CityNews agreed to protect their identities as they say their jobs would be on the line for speaking out.

They claim part of their jobs has been to deal with hundreds of mice. “Here this is part of your routine, you’re gonna pick up mouse droppings, you are going to remove dead mice,” said the other employee.

The store was also closed for failing to protect food from contamination or adulteration, a critical infraction.

“[The mice] are on the floor as soon as they hear the commotion stop, there’s not many footsteps around, they’re out and about, they’re everywhere, they completely devour the grocery section throughout the night,” shared the employee.

They say thousands of dollars worth of contaminated food is thrown out each week, but, mistakes do happen. “There’s been many times where contaminated product has made its way to the sales floor.”

Prior to the shutdown, they say there were attempts to get rid of the mice, when a third party company would come in and conduct what the store employees called “blitzes,” where they would lay out monstrous amounts of traps every several weeks.

“It was scratching the surface, because I have seen with my own eyes, in refrigeration, in the coolers in the back, I’ve seen them frozen in time in fridges.”

According to the city’s website, this same Farm Boy location has had conditional passes with one or more infractions noted in February, April and May of this year: Each infraction noted a “failure to protect against the harbouring of pests.”

“It’s like it’s their store now, the mice are everywhere, you can’t step a foot without seeing droppings,” said one of the employees.

They want the pest problem solved for good before the store reopens. “There’s kids that come in, they pick up the food, and just start eating because they’re kids and they don’t know what they’re doing … so if their kid falls sick I don’t want that on my conscience.”

In response, Farm Boy tells CityNews that they recognize how “concerning this is” and are working around the clock to resolve this mater.

“The area in which this store is situated is challenging and we have coordinated our efforts with building management to address the issues on site,” read their statement. “We always take immediate action when issues arise. In this instance, we moved quickly to address the situation at the store with all hands on deck, and we continue to engage with third party experts to remedy this matter.”

The store added their store and food safety teams are reviewing and enhancing all procedures at this location and the store will remain closed until corrective measures are complete, inspections are passed and “we are confident our high standards are fully met.”

“We regret the inconvenience this causes our customers and appreciate their patience.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Front yard parking permits: Some Toronto residents say city is missing out on easy revenue

Like thousands of others across the City of Toronto, nearly all homes on Northcliffe Boulevard, near St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street, have enough front yard space to park vehicles. "The way it...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'We got him': 22-year-old Utah suspect in Charlie Kirk killing in custody

A 22-year-old Utah man who was arrested and booked on murder charges in the assassination of Charlie Kirk held deep disdain for the conservative activist’s provocative viewpoints and indicated to a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested, another sought after police say rose used in distraction theft of diamond ring

A woman facing charges in the distraction theft of a diamond ring allegedly used a rose as part of her ruse. Officers were called to the Blue Jays Way and Front Street area on Wednesday, September 10,...

3h ago

Bonnie Crombie pouring cold water on two-thirds threshhold to retain Liberal party leadership

Voting is underway among 2,300 delegates at this weekend's Ontario Liberal Party convention in Toronto, which will decide the future of Bonnie Crombie as leader. Heading into the convention a poll by...

31m ago

Top Stories

Front yard parking permits: Some Toronto residents say city is missing out on easy revenue

Like thousands of others across the City of Toronto, nearly all homes on Northcliffe Boulevard, near St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street, have enough front yard space to park vehicles. "The way it...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'We got him': 22-year-old Utah suspect in Charlie Kirk killing in custody

A 22-year-old Utah man who was arrested and booked on murder charges in the assassination of Charlie Kirk held deep disdain for the conservative activist’s provocative viewpoints and indicated to a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested, another sought after police say rose used in distraction theft of diamond ring

A woman facing charges in the distraction theft of a diamond ring allegedly used a rose as part of her ruse. Officers were called to the Blue Jays Way and Front Street area on Wednesday, September 10,...

3h ago

Bonnie Crombie pouring cold water on two-thirds threshhold to retain Liberal party leadership

Voting is underway among 2,300 delegates at this weekend's Ontario Liberal Party convention in Toronto, which will decide the future of Bonnie Crombie as leader. Heading into the convention a poll by...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Toronto residents who pay for front yard parking complain about unfair enforcement

People who live on a Toronto street and pay for the ability to park vehicles on front yard pads reached out to Speakers Corner. They say the City is not enforcing the rules. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

1:14
Suspect involved in shooting of Charlie Kirk arrested

U.S. President Donald Trump said an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

7h ago

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

The investigation in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk continues as officials release an image for a person of interest.
0:37
Have you bought bread in Canada? Why you may be eligible for this $500M price-fixing settlement

Claims submissions are now open for a $500M class-action settlement alleging Loblaws Companies, and its parent companies for price-fixing bread products.

1:49
YCDSB under fire over nearly $208K in 'wasteful spending' on internal disputes

York Catholic District School Board trustees are under fire over their spending of nearly $208K in taxpayer money over in-fighting among trustees.

More Videos