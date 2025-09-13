Bonnie Crombie calls for unity, support as she faces leadership vote at Liberal convention

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie speaks to delegates at the party's weekend convention in Toronto on September 13, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 13, 2025 4:52 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2025 5:13 pm.

Bonnie Crombie made her pitch to Liberal delegates on Saturday, calling for unity and support as she faces a leadership vote at the party’s weekend convention in Toronto.

Crombie’s leadership has been called into question following the result of the provincial election in February. While the Liberals were able to regain party status for the first time in seven years and picked up 30 per cent of the popular vote, Crombie herself was not able to win her own seat in Mississauga, where she served as the city’s mayor for a decade. An internal document also concluded their campaign’s focus on health care and a family doctor shortage did not resonate with voters, who were more focused on affordability.

In her speech to delegates, Crombie turned her focus to affordability and economic fairness. She has also said she’ll take accountability for the defeat but by making changes instead of stepping down.

“After seven years of Doug Ford, ask yourself: Are Ontarians getting that fair shot? That’s why this weekend matters, that’s why this moment matters, because together we are rebuilding, we are refocusing, and we are getting ready,” she said.

“Rebuild, refocus and ready. Those aren’t just words on a banner; they are our roadmap,” Crombie went on to say, pledging to be the party that becomes a real alternative to Premier Doug Ford.

The Liberal constitution says Crombie needs 50 per cent plus one to stay on as leader, but Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith and a grassroots group known as The New Leaf Liberals are calling for her to resign if she receives anything less than 66 per cent support.

Crombie would say what she will do if she does not receive two-thirds support, saying only she was “very confident” about this weekend’s results and that she looks forward to “remaining on as leader.”

The results of the leadership vote are expected to be known on Sunday afternoon.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 people arrested at opposing immigration rallies in Toronto

Seven people were arrested at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say one man was arrested for an assault...

15m ago

'High risk' offender sought after cutting off monitoring device

Police in Hamilton are searching for a man considered a "high risk" to the public after he failed to comply with a release order. Investigators say just after 11 p.m. Friday night, they received a report...

1h ago

University of Toronto professor on leave after Charlie Kirk comments draw backlash

The University of Toronto says it took immediate action after learning about what it called "concerning social media posts" from one of its professors, and that the faculty member is now on leave and no...

1h ago

Toronto teacher in hot water for allegedly showing students video of Charlie Kirk’s killing

Staff at a Scarborough primary school found themselves in hot water this week after a graphic video was allegedly shown to students depicting the violent assassination of prominent right-wing provocateur,...

8h ago

Top Stories

7 people arrested at opposing immigration rallies in Toronto

Seven people were arrested at a pro- and anti-immigration demonstration as the opposing groups faced off at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police say one man was arrested for an assault...

15m ago

'High risk' offender sought after cutting off monitoring device

Police in Hamilton are searching for a man considered a "high risk" to the public after he failed to comply with a release order. Investigators say just after 11 p.m. Friday night, they received a report...

1h ago

University of Toronto professor on leave after Charlie Kirk comments draw backlash

The University of Toronto says it took immediate action after learning about what it called "concerning social media posts" from one of its professors, and that the faculty member is now on leave and no...

1h ago

Toronto teacher in hot water for allegedly showing students video of Charlie Kirk’s killing

Staff at a Scarborough primary school found themselves in hot water this week after a graphic video was allegedly shown to students depicting the violent assassination of prominent right-wing provocateur,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Postal workers to stop flyer delivery

The postal workers' union says it will end its OT ban & stop delivering flyers - its latest effort to bring Canada Post back to the negotiating table. But Canada Post says it's CUPW who's being unreasonable, and hardening its demands.

21h ago

2:54
Trustees scrutinize education minister's expenses, accuse him of wasteful spending

Tina Yazdani reports, trustees say it is Education Minister Paul Calandra using poor judgement when it comes to public funds, highlighting questionable expenses that could be spent in classrooms.

23h ago

3:35
'It's their store now': Midtown Farm Boy employees say there's a mouse infestation

Two Farm Boy employees are speaking out about the conditions of their store at 2149 Yonge Street after it failed a DineSafe inspection and temporarily closed earlier this week. Michelle Mackey reports.

7:08
Ont. Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie 'confident' ahead of leadership vote

Leader of the Ontario Liberal party Bonnie Crombie says she's 'confident' heading into group's annual meeting as she faces a leadership vote.
0:46
Canada Post union calls out postal service on negotiations: 'When will it end?'

The union representing Canada Post workers is calling on the crown corporation to return to the bargaining table after nearly two years of turbulent postal service.

More Videos