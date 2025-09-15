Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu expects unpaid airline work probe to wrap up in December

Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted September 15, 2025 2:08 pm.

Last Updated September 15, 2025 5:19 pm.

GATINEAU — The federal government’s probe into allegations about unpaid work in Canada’s airline sector should wrap up by early December, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said Monday.

Hajdu first announced the review in August, after a disruptive labour dispute grounded hundreds of Air Canada flights, and the issue of unpaid work for flight attendants was a key part of the impasse.

On Monday Employment and Social Development Canada announced that roundtables with industry stakeholders will be held on Sept. 23 and 24 and Oct. 2 and 3.

Ottawa also has set an October 17 deadline for feedback. The department said it will publish the results as soon as possible.

“All this information will be collected and disseminated in a report that will be publicly available by early December, and then we’ll be able to take appropriate action,” Hajdu told The Canadian Press in an interview.

Hajdu said the key question is whether there is a loophole that lets airline employers avoid compensating flight attendants fairly for their work.

The minister has said this process could result in new legislation to close gaps in the labour code. She also said Ottawa will proceed cautiously and she doesn’t want to prejudge the outcome.

“Because these are collective agreements and my understanding is that these are negotiated, the government wants to be very careful about what we do next to make sure that we uphold the right for members and employers to bargain the terms of work and the conditions of work, as they see fit,” Hajdu said in her Gatineau office on Monday.

“We also know that Canadians, rightfully so, can’t stand for unpaid work, and so we need to get to the bottom of it.”

Hajdu invoked section 107 of the Canada Labour Code in August to end the Air Canada strike and lockout, and ordered the Canada Industrial Relations Board to intervene.

The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents some 10,000 flight attendants, overwhelmingly rejected the company’s last wage offer in a vote on Sept. 6. Now the two sides are awaiting mediation, and eventually arbitration if the dispute remains unresolved.

The union has maintained the cabin crew members it represents are not being paid fairly and are not properly compensated for time they must spend on the job when planes are not in the air.

The union maintains that flight attendants work about 35 hours on average each month for free.

Air Canada has said it offered improvements to wages, pensions and benefits, and new contract component that recognizes ground time.

Hajdu said claims about unpaid work can’t be left unanswered.

“It’s really important to understand what the root of this allegation is, how it came to be, what the remedies are and, what all parties think is a best remedy,” she said.

“This is obviously not unique to Canada. This is an industry-wide approach. But Canada can lead in terms of solving what I think sounds like a very deep irritant for workers in this industry.”

Other North American airlines don’t compensate flight attendants for time spent on the ground before and after flights under their collective agreements. Attendants with United Airlines and others have recently sought to renegotiate their contracts to include ground pay.

Flight attendants represented by CUPE are expected to rally on Parliament Hill Tuesday to call for an end to what they say is unpaid work in the domestic airline industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

3h ago

Managing adult children with severe mental illness is a challenge, one Toronto family says

To protect the identity of his son, a Toronto father asked not to be named but is speaking out as he tries to navigate the legal system to take control of his son’s care. “My son is a threat to...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Mother wanted in alleged child abduction after failing to return from Russia with infant

A mother is wanted after allegedly travelling to Russia with her infant and failing to return back to Innisfil, Ont. where she lived. South Simcoe Police say they began an investigation in March 2025...

2h ago

11 hospitalized, 79 sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios in Canada

Eleven people have been hospitalized, and almost 80 salmonella cases have been reported after an outbreak of infections linked to certain brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. Dozens...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

3h ago

Managing adult children with severe mental illness is a challenge, one Toronto family says

To protect the identity of his son, a Toronto father asked not to be named but is speaking out as he tries to navigate the legal system to take control of his son’s care. “My son is a threat to...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Mother wanted in alleged child abduction after failing to return from Russia with infant

A mother is wanted after allegedly travelling to Russia with her infant and failing to return back to Innisfil, Ont. where she lived. South Simcoe Police say they began an investigation in March 2025...

2h ago

11 hospitalized, 79 sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios in Canada

Eleven people have been hospitalized, and almost 80 salmonella cases have been reported after an outbreak of infections linked to certain brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. Dozens...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire to join forces in loyalty program

Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire are set to merge their points rewards systems in a new loyalty partnership starting in 2026.

6h ago

2:24
12-year-old among two arrested in unprovoked fatal attack, string of robberies

Toronto Police confirmed a 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were arrested for a string of violent robberies, that includes the murder of an unhoused man.

7h ago

6:08
One-on-one with Education Minister Paul Calandra

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Education Minister Paul Calandra to discuss his plans to overhaul how school boards are run, including the possibility of eliminating trustees.

9h ago

3:04
Family of toddler killed in Richmond Hil daycare crash demands accountability

Rhianne Campbell spoke with the family as they lay 17-month-old Liam Riazati to rest.

21h ago

2:34
Summer-like weather continues this week

Warm temperatures, and dry conditions are making a comeback as Toronto will see a stretch of summer-like weather before cooler temperatures return next week.

20h ago

More Videos