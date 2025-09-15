Mother wanted in alleged child abduction after failing to return from Russia with infant

Tegmina Konstanovna Agadzhanyan, 40, is wanted for allegedly failing to return home from Russia with her infant. HANDOUT/South Simcoe Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 15, 2025 3:39 pm.

Last Updated September 15, 2025 3:40 pm.

A mother is wanted after allegedly travelling to Russia with her infant and failing to return back to Innisfil, Ont. where she lived.

South Simcoe Police say they began an investigation in March 2025 when the father of the infant reported that the child’s mother had taken their daughter to Russia with plans to visit family. The infant resided with both parents.

It was determined by police that the mother had allegedly made no attempted to return to Canada with the infant.

While the police investigation was underway, the father initiated family court proceedings and obtained a court order that compelled the mother to return the infant to Canada and into the care of the father. She did not comply.

The mother allegedly did not appear at any of the court hearings.

Because of this, Tegmina Konstanovna Agadzhanyan, 40, has been charged with abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order and disobey court order.

A warrant for her arrest has been issued and the investigation remains ongoing.

Top Stories

'Very disturbing': 12-year-old among 2 charged in Toronto homicide linked to violent attacks

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in connection with the city's 29th homicide of the year — a disturbing case that investigators say is part of a string of violent,...

2h ago

Managing adult children with severe mental illness is a challenge, one Toronto family says

To protect the identity of his son, a Toronto father asked not to be named but is speaking out as he tries to navigate the legal system to take control of his son’s care. “My son is a threat to...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

11 hospitalized, 79 sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios in Canada

Eleven people have been hospitalized, and almost 80 salmonella cases have been reported after an outbreak of infections linked to certain brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. Dozens...

8m ago

Ont. education minister tells Toronto school trustee to return items purchased with taxpayers’ dollars

Ontario’s education minister has sent a letter to a Toronto school trustee demanding the return of nearly $7,000 worth of personal electronics and other items which he claims were purchased with taxpayer’s...

6h ago

