Mother wanted in alleged child abduction after failing to return from Russia with infant

A mother is wanted after allegedly travelling to Russia with her infant and failing to return back to Innisfil, Ont. where she lived.

South Simcoe Police say they began an investigation in March 2025 when the father of the infant reported that the child’s mother had taken their daughter to Russia with plans to visit family. The infant resided with both parents.

It was determined by police that the mother had allegedly made no attempted to return to Canada with the infant.

While the police investigation was underway, the father initiated family court proceedings and obtained a court order that compelled the mother to return the infant to Canada and into the care of the father. She did not comply.

The mother allegedly did not appear at any of the court hearings.

Because of this, Tegmina Konstanovna Agadzhanyan, 40, has been charged with abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order and disobey court order.

A warrant for her arrest has been issued and the investigation remains ongoing.