May asks to stay on as Green leader after announcing plans to step aside

OTTAWA — Elizabeth May is campaigning to stay on as Green Party leader as a faction of party members mounts a campaign to oust her.

The party is in the midst of a leadership review vote, which is required within six months of an election.

While May already has indicated she doesn’t intend to lead the party into the next election, she’s asking Green members to vote for her to stay on as leader for now.

In a letter to members, she says that while she intends to step down when a new leader is selected, ousting her now would “create disruption and increase costs.”

More than 40 party members are calling in an open letter for their fellow Greens to vote to remove May, saying it’s time for new voices and new ideas.

They say allowing May to stay on as leader would create confusion because she has already announced her intention to step aside.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press