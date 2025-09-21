SIU investigating after multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough sends 3 to hospital
Posted September 21, 2025 9:37 am.
Last Updated September 21, 2025 10:45 am.
The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate an early morning multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough.
Toronto police say just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, three vehicles were involved in a crash in the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue.
Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No further details were provided by police as the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.
The SIU has yet to comment.