SIU investigating after multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough sends 3 to hospital

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate an early morning multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police say just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, three vehicles were involved in a crash in the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were provided by police as the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

The SIU has yet to comment.