Toronto autism support group honoured as community champion

Finding community as an adult isn’t always easy, and for those living with autism, it can be even harder.

Full Spectrum Social, a nonprofit in Toronto helps ease those difficulties. The organization is being recognized as one of the city’s community champions.

Full Spectrum hosts socials for adults living with autism, with goals of creating friendships and connections that last a lifetime.

“There aren’t a lot of opportunities for adults with autism to socialize,” said Mitch Pencharz, a member of Full Spectrum Social. “So we just want to provide a place where autistic adults can hang out with each other and just feel comfortable.”

From board game nights to nature walks, coffee meetups, and getting together for a bite to eat, the group hosts regular events, giving members something to look forward to every week.

“I like the board games,” said John Pyette, another member at Full Spectrum Social. “I like learning new games and also I like going on some of the nature walks.”

The group says its strength lies in fostering an environment of understanding and acceptance for the roughly 100 people that attend their events throughout the year.

“I like making new friends. It’s nice. It’s social,” said Amy Avakh, another member at the non-profit.

Group member Michael Poulin has been attending events for over two years, and he says the group offers him a place where connecting with others feels easier.

“I’ve been able to make some friends and even a bit more than friends. I found my girlfriend of about three months now with this group,” said Poulin.

Going beyond social aspects

Full Spectrum Social is a winner of the Community Champion Award. That makes it one of just a dozen organizations across the GTA given the honour by the city.

Organizers say the impact of their meetups goes beyond just the social aspects.

“A lot of adults with autism don’t have as easy a time getting a job or, living on their own,” said Mitch Pencharz, a member of Full Spectrum Social.

“I think there’s a lot of loneliness that happens that this group is able to alleviate a little bit.” he said.

Full Spectrum Social is always welcoming new members. Now with the city’s recognition, organizers hope more people will join in.