Toronto autism support group honoured as community champion

A Toronto non-profit is being recognized as one of the city’s Community Champions. Full Spectrum Social hosts events for adults living with autism helping create friendships and connections that can last a lifetime. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Catalina Gillies & Joseph Ryan

Posted September 21, 2025 7:56 pm.

Last Updated September 21, 2025 7:57 pm.

Finding community as an adult isn’t always easy, and for those living with autism, it can be even harder.

Full Spectrum Social, a nonprofit in Toronto helps ease those difficulties. The organization is being recognized as one of the city’s community champions.

Full Spectrum hosts socials for adults living with autism, with goals of creating friendships and connections that last a lifetime.

“There aren’t a lot of opportunities for adults with autism to socialize,” said Mitch Pencharz, a member of Full Spectrum Social. “So we just want to provide a place where autistic adults can hang out with each other and just feel comfortable.”

From board game nights to nature walks, coffee meetups, and getting together for a bite to eat, the group hosts regular events, giving members something to look forward to every week.

“I like the board games,” said John Pyette, another member at Full Spectrum Social. “I like learning new games and also I like going on some of the nature walks.”

The group says its strength lies in fostering an environment of understanding and acceptance for the roughly 100 people that attend their events throughout the year.

“I like making new friends. It’s nice. It’s social,” said Amy Avakh, another member at the non-profit.

Group member Michael Poulin has been attending events for over two years, and he says the group offers him a place where connecting with others feels easier.

“I’ve been able to make some friends and even a bit more than friends. I found my girlfriend of about three months now with this group,” said Poulin.

Going beyond social aspects

Full Spectrum Social is a winner of the Community Champion Award. That makes it one of just a dozen organizations across the GTA given the honour by the city.

Organizers say the impact of their meetups goes beyond just the social aspects.

“A lot of adults with autism don’t have as easy a time getting a job or, living on their own,” said Mitch Pencharz, a member of Full Spectrum Social.

“I think there’s a lot of loneliness that happens that this group is able to alleviate a little bit.” he said.

Full Spectrum Social is always welcoming new members. Now with the city’s recognition, organizers hope more people will join in.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in visiting homeless encampments in Barrie, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a weekend visit to Barrie, Ont., where he joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in touring the city's homeless encampments. In a Facebook post shared by Nuttall on Sept. 20, the two...

3h ago

PM Carney says Canada recognizes a Palestinian state, offers support in building 'peaceful future'

Prime Minister Mark Carney formally announced that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as the international gathering of world leaders grapples with ongoing...

26m ago

'It’s long overdue': Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

After a series of issues with his newly leased vehicle, one Ontario man is calling on the government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the...

7h ago

SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The province's police watchdog is investigating an early morning multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough that sent a 14-year-old driver to the hospital. The Special Investigations Unit says just before 1...

6h ago

Top Stories

Ford joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in visiting homeless encampments in Barrie, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a weekend visit to Barrie, Ont., where he joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in touring the city's homeless encampments. In a Facebook post shared by Nuttall on Sept. 20, the two...

3h ago

PM Carney says Canada recognizes a Palestinian state, offers support in building 'peaceful future'

Prime Minister Mark Carney formally announced that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as the international gathering of world leaders grapples with ongoing...

26m ago

'It’s long overdue': Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

After a series of issues with his newly leased vehicle, one Ontario man is calling on the government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the...

7h ago

SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The province's police watchdog is investigating an early morning multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough that sent a 14-year-old driver to the hospital. The Special Investigations Unit says just before 1...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

An Ontario man is calling on the Ford government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the province to enact a lemon law. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

1:52
Unsettled weather coming Sunday night

Toronto will see some dry conditions on Sunday morning and afternoon, just before rainy weather moves into the area Sunday night, and into Monday morning.

22h ago

2:47
Estonia seeks urgent NATO consultation after Russian jets violate airspace

NATO members say Russian fighter jets crossed into Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes Friday, a claim being denied by the Kremlin. Karling Donoghue details the calls for a strong response.
2:35
Toronto police once again identify 2 suspects wanted in JahVai Roy shooting

Two young suspects remain outstanding in the shooting death of eight-year-old JahVai Roy. As the search continues, Alessandra Carneiro looks at the rare court order to bypass the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

2:42
Blue Jays look to clinch playoff spot after 20-1 loss to Kansas City

After one of the worst losses in Jays history, the Blue Jays after looking to bounce back and clinch a postseason berth with a win against the Kansas City Royals Saturday night. Catalina Gillies reports.

More Videos