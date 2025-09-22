Montreal transit strike expected to begin today, disrupting service for two weeks

MONTREAL — A transit strike is set to kick off this morning that could disrupt bus and subway service in Montreal for the next two weeks.

The planned strike by the Montreal transit agency’s maintenance workers is expected to limit service to morning and evening rush hours and late at night on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The 2,400 maintenance workers are demanding better pay and accuse the transit agency of relying too heavily on subcontracting.

The agency made an offer to the maintenance workers on Thursday, which the union rejected, saying the employer was refusing to budge on key issues.

The transit agency says the union’s salary demands exceed its ability to pay by $300 million.

The strike follows an earlier work stoppage in June, which also reduced bus and subway service outside peak hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

