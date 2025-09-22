MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS).

In a release Sault police said they were withholding details about the incident or the charges Scott is facing “to protect the privacy of the victim(s).”

Premier Doug Ford’s office earlier confirmed Scott’s departure, but failed to provide an explanation.

Scott “is no longer a member of the PC caucus” Ford’s office said.

Scott, who represents the riding of Ste. Sault Marie, was first elected in last February’s snap election and also held the title of Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy and Mines.

When asked about Scott’s status during an event on Monday, Premier Ford replied: “You can ask Chris Scott the reason why.”

Ford’s office later said inquiries about Scott should be directed to Sault Ste. Marie police.

According to Scott’s bio on his website, “he has built a career focused on public policy, communications, and government administration, working to get real results for the people of Ontario and Sault Ste. Marie.

“Most recently, his work in the Premier’s Office has strengthened his ability to navigate government processes and advocate effectively for the region.”

More to come