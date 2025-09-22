One person dead after being shot by police in Montreal suburb

MONTREAL — Quebec’s independent police watchdog says one person has died after being shot by police on Montreal’s South Shore.

The watchdog says police in Longueuil, Que., received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. Sunday about a group of armed individuals moving through a public place.

Officers reportedly arrived at the scene shortly after and one person was hit by police gunfire during the intervention.

The watchdog says police officers provided first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived, but the person was pronounced dead in hospital.

The watchdog investigates all instances in which people are killed or injured by police officers.

Longueuil police say they are co-operating with the watchdog investigation and will be making no further comments about the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press