Shorter field, single-point restrictions among changes coming to CFL

Calgary Stampeders punter Mark Vassett kicks the ball during the first of training camp in Calgary, Sunday, May 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By CityNews Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2025 1:51 pm.

A shortened field and restricting how single points are awarded are among the significant changes coming to the CFL.

The league unveiled a two-part plan Monday that will be phased in over two years and not only alter the way the game is played but also how it looks.

“This is all about making our great game even more entertaining,” CFL commissioner Stuart Johnston said in a statement. “We are trading field goals for touchdowns, while improving fan experience in stadiums and at home.

“These changes are the most significant in decades. We are retaining the unique elements upon which our traditions stand, but innovating where change is needed to evolve our world-class game.”

Starting next season, teams will no longer be able to win games with a single off a missed field goal that sails through the end zone. No points will be awarded for errant field goals, punts or kickoffs that go through the end zone — either in the air or via a bounce.

If a returner fields a missed field goal, punt or kickoff in the end zone and either kneels or is tackled in the end zone trying to forward the ball, a single will be awarded.

Also, there will be a 35-second automatic reset on the play clock. Teams currently have 20 seconds to get a play off but that usually doesn’t begin until it’s blown in by an official, who usually does so once the 10-yard chains are set and player substitutions have been made.

Next year, once a play is dead, the 35-second clock will begin.

In keeping with that, each CFL stadium in 2026 will have team benches on opposite sides of the field to facilitate substitutions.

Currently, both benches are on the same side of the field, in some stadiums.

Then, in 2027, CFL fields will be modified. They’ll be reduced from 110 yards to 100 yards, end zones will go from 20 yards to 15 yard,s and goalposts will be moved from the goal-line to the back of the reconfigured end zones.

Those modifications will make CFL fields look very similar to those in the NFL; however, the Canadian playing surfaces will remain 65 yards wide as opposed to 53 yards for those south of the border.

The aims of the on-field changes are to increase the number of touchdowns scored in CFL games and improve game flow.

The CFL rules committee — which consists of Johnston, league head coaches, and officials, as well as the CFL Players’ Association — will evaluate the nuances of rules impacted by these changes this off-season.

Reaction to changes

Looking at social media, many fans are against the CFL’s new changes.

Many fans took to social media, saying the changes will ruin the league and the uniqueness it has when compared to the NFL.

Most criticism came from the changing of the field size and the play clock.

Some fans were happy with the changes, saying that the CFL needed to make changes as the league has been facing difficult times as of late.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

11m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

11m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Fire breaks out at North York sports bar

A sports bar in North York reported a fire that broke out in the early morning though no injuries were reported.

3h ago

2:56
Tens of thousands flock to State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands arrived at Arizona's State Farm Stadium to honour the life of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist assassinated on a Utah University campus earlier this month. Karling Donoghue details the ceremony.

14h ago

1:13
Markham prepares for Honda Indy takeover

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

18h ago

1:26
SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

18h ago

1:52
Rainy weather moves in on Monday

Umbrellas will be needed on Monday, as on and off rainy weather is expected throughout the first day of fall, along with more showers on Tuesday.

18h ago

More Videos