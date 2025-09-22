Shorter field, single-point restrictions among changes coming to CFL

A shortened field and restricting how single points are awarded are among the significant changes coming to the CFL.

The league unveiled a two-part plan Monday that will be phased in over two years and not only alter the way the game is played but also how it looks.

“This is all about making our great game even more entertaining,” CFL commissioner Stuart Johnston said in a statement. “We are trading field goals for touchdowns, while improving fan experience in stadiums and at home.

“These changes are the most significant in decades. We are retaining the unique elements upon which our traditions stand, but innovating where change is needed to evolve our world-class game.”

Starting next season, teams will no longer be able to win games with a single off a missed field goal that sails through the end zone. No points will be awarded for errant field goals, punts or kickoffs that go through the end zone — either in the air or via a bounce.

If a returner fields a missed field goal, punt or kickoff in the end zone and either kneels or is tackled in the end zone trying to forward the ball, a single will be awarded.

Also, there will be a 35-second automatic reset on the play clock. Teams currently have 20 seconds to get a play off but that usually doesn’t begin until it’s blown in by an official, who usually does so once the 10-yard chains are set and player substitutions have been made.

Next year, once a play is dead, the 35-second clock will begin.

In keeping with that, each CFL stadium in 2026 will have team benches on opposite sides of the field to facilitate substitutions.

Currently, both benches are on the same side of the field, in some stadiums.

Then, in 2027, CFL fields will be modified. They’ll be reduced from 110 yards to 100 yards, end zones will go from 20 yards to 15 yard,s and goalposts will be moved from the goal-line to the back of the reconfigured end zones.

Those modifications will make CFL fields look very similar to those in the NFL; however, the Canadian playing surfaces will remain 65 yards wide as opposed to 53 yards for those south of the border.

The aims of the on-field changes are to increase the number of touchdowns scored in CFL games and improve game flow.

The CFL rules committee — which consists of Johnston, league head coaches, and officials, as well as the CFL Players’ Association — will evaluate the nuances of rules impacted by these changes this off-season.

Reaction to changes

Looking at social media, many fans are against the CFL’s new changes.

Many fans took to social media, saying the changes will ruin the league and the uniqueness it has when compared to the NFL.

Most criticism came from the changing of the field size and the play clock.

Some fans were happy with the changes, saying that the CFL needed to make changes as the league has been facing difficult times as of late.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.