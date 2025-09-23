Subway service resumes on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations

Subway service has resumed on a large stretch of Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) after what transit officials said was an injury at the track level.

Service between St. George and Woodbine stations was suspended around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Service resumed just after 8:30 a.m.

Riders were asked to board shuttle buses on Bloor Street at Bloor-Yonge Station, or at St. George Station on Bloor at Bedford Road.

The TTC said customers were also able to use GO Transit service for the cost of a TTC fare at GO stations near Main Street and Dundas West Stations.