3 people shot at immigration facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead, official says

This traffic camera image shows heavy police presence off I-35E close to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, in northwest Dallas on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2025. (WFAA via AP)

By Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press

Posted September 24, 2025 8:52 am.

Last Updated September 24, 2025 9:26 am.

DALLAS (AP) — Three people have been shot at an Immigration and U.S. Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the agency’s director said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

“It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” Lyons said of those who were shot. “At this point, we’re still working through that.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said details were still emerging but the agency was confirming there were “multiple injuries and fatalities” at the field office. Noem said the motive remained unclear but noted there has been an uptick of targeting of ICE agents.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen along a highway near the facility. Traffic cameras near the scene show six lanes of a normally busy freeway completely empty, with cars and semi-trailers ground to a halt on an interstate exit.

ICE and Homeland Security didn’t immediately provide additional details.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched at 6:41 a.m. after a call reporting a shooting at or near the immigration office, department spokesperson Jason L. Evans said in an email. Evans said he didn’t have any confirmed details he could share, calling it an active and ongoing incident.

A July 4 attack at a Texas immigration detention center injured a police officer, who was shot in the neck. Attackers dressed in black military-style clothing opened fire outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, southwest of Dallas, federal prosecutors said. At least 11 people have been charged in connection with the attack.

A man with an assault rifle fired dozens of rounds at federal agents as they were leaving a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen on July 7. The man, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, injured a police officer who responded to the scene before authorities shot and killed him. Police later found other weaponry, ammunition and backpacks inside his car

Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vaughan home targeted in early-morning shooting, fifth incident in the area in weeks

York Regional Police are investigating after a Vaughan residence was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning, marking the latest in a string of shootings in the area. Police say they received multiple...

5m ago

Teen driver allegedly runs red light, strikes pedestrian in Toronto's Riverdale

Toronto police say a 17‑year‑old driver is at the centre of a serious collision investigation after allegedly disobeying a red light and striking a pedestrian in the city's east end Tuesday night. The...

updated

9m ago

Toronto faces midweek rain, thunderstorms before weekend sunshine returns

Toronto residents are bracing for another round of unsettled weather midweek, with rain and thunderstorms expected to move through the city on Wednesday and Thursday before clearer skies arrive in time...

2h ago

Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup truck in Markham

A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a pickup truck in Markham on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police were called to Major Mackenzie Drive and Reesor Road for reports of a collision...

3h ago

Top Stories

Vaughan home targeted in early-morning shooting, fifth incident in the area in weeks

York Regional Police are investigating after a Vaughan residence was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning, marking the latest in a string of shootings in the area. Police say they received multiple...

5m ago

Teen driver allegedly runs red light, strikes pedestrian in Toronto's Riverdale

Toronto police say a 17‑year‑old driver is at the centre of a serious collision investigation after allegedly disobeying a red light and striking a pedestrian in the city's east end Tuesday night. The...

updated

9m ago

Toronto faces midweek rain, thunderstorms before weekend sunshine returns

Toronto residents are bracing for another round of unsettled weather midweek, with rain and thunderstorms expected to move through the city on Wednesday and Thursday before clearer skies arrive in time...

2h ago

Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup truck in Markham

A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a pickup truck in Markham on Tuesday evening. York Regional Police were called to Major Mackenzie Drive and Reesor Road for reports of a collision...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Storm risk continues until late Thursday

The storm risk in the GTA will continue until the end of the week, leading into a warm and mostly sunny weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

1:03
Drone footage captures arrest of suspect tied to vehicle theft scheme

Toronto police released nighttime drone footage of the arrest of a suspected tied to an allege vehicle theft attempt.

18h ago

0:56
Suspect caught on cam attempting to rob dessert shop, leaves with soda can

York Regional Police released security footage of a Markham dessert shop where a suspect was seen attempting to take money from the register but left with only a soda can from the store.

20h ago

2:40
TMU students organize walkout over violent treatment of Pro-Palestinian protester

TMU students are organizing a walkout in support of a student who was violently apprehended by campus security during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration.

22h ago

1:21
Man attacked after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto

A man was left injured after confronting suspected car thieves on his property in the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area.

20h ago

More Videos