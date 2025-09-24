Pickering towing business targeted in overnight shooting

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 24, 2025 3:37 pm.

A towing business in Pickering was shot at early Wednesday, Durham Regional Police confirm.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the business on Notion Road around 2:20 a.m.

“An employee was in the parking lot when a black coloured sedan pulled up and a male exited the vehicle, firing several shots toward the business,” a police released explained.

The suspect fled and remains at large.

Investigators found several shell casings in the area.

Police say no injuries were reported and they believe it was an isolated incident.

