Federal inmate expected to plead guilty today to killing serial killer Robert Pickton

An artist's sketch shows accused serial killer Robert Pickton taking notes during the second day of his trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, B.C., Jan. 31, 2006. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsack

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 5:30 am.

MONTREAL — An inmate accused of killing notorious serial killer Robert Pickton in a prison attack last year is expected to plead guilty today.

Martin Charest was charged with first-degree murder in July, more than a year after Pickton died following a May 2024 assault at the Port-Cartier federal penitentiary.

Charest’s lawyer confirms her client will plead guilty to the charge at a court appearance in Sept-Îles, northeast of Quebec City.

Pickton was convicted in 2007 of six counts of second-degree murder, but confessed to killing a total of 49 women whom he lured to his pig farm near Vancouver.

An investigation summary released this summer showed Pickton was assaulted by a fellow inmate as medication was being distributed at the prison on May 19, 2024.

The report says Pickton died in hospital 12 days after his assailant broke a broomstick and thrust the broken end into the serial killer’s face.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

24-year-old pedestrian killed in overnight collision in Brampton

A 24-year-old man has died following an overnight collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Brampton. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday near McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive, near...

1h ago

Female pedestrian struck in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police say a woman in her 60s has been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown early Thursday morning. Authorities say the collision happened just before 7 a.m. at Queen Street...

50m ago

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Fort Erie-bound QEW in Hamilton

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW in Hamilton early Thursday as emergency crews worked to get the blaze under control. The transport truck became fully engulfed...

1h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. to reports a victim had been located with injuries. A...

9h ago

Top Stories

24-year-old pedestrian killed in overnight collision in Brampton

A 24-year-old man has died following an overnight collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Brampton. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday near McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive, near...

1h ago

Female pedestrian struck in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police say a woman in her 60s has been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown early Thursday morning. Authorities say the collision happened just before 7 a.m. at Queen Street...

50m ago

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Fort Erie-bound QEW in Hamilton

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW in Hamilton early Thursday as emergency crews worked to get the blaze under control. The transport truck became fully engulfed...

1h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. to reports a victim had been located with injuries. A...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Protest over Ontario’s push for private health clinics

Dozens of people protested outside of Toronto’s busiest hospitals warning that Ontario’s public health care system is under threat. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

9h ago

2:57
A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

11h ago

2:45
Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

14h ago

2:37
Ford government to pass legislation eliminating speed cameras in Ontario

CityNews can confirm the Ford government plans to introduce legislation this fall eliminating speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, road safety advocates say the premier is acquiescing to vandals.

15h ago

1:08
Vaughan home shooting linked to slain tow truck business owner: YRP

York Regional Police confirmed multiple home shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were linked to a targeted attack, however, one of the home's targeted is linked to slain tow truck business owner Alexander Vinogradsky.

16h ago

More Videos