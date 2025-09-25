Rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexual assaulting rider

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 25, 2025 4:39 pm.

A rideshare driver has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a rider during a trip.

Toronto police say they were called to Spadina Avenue and Harbord Street on Monday at around 12:10 p.m.

It’s alleged the accused picked up the victim in Mississauga for a trip to Toronto around 11:30 a.m., operating a black Toyota Corolla.

During the trip, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Balbir Singh, 44, of Mississauga has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Top Stories

Stouffville man shot and killed while on golf trip to Wisconsin

A 32-year-old Stouffville man has died after being shot while on a golf trip in Wisconsin, his family, who are shattered by the loss and searching for answers, confirms to CityNews. Mike Robinson had...

1h ago

Ford government to table legislation banning speed cameras in Ontario

The Ford government has announced plans to introduce legislation this fall that will eliminate speed cameras in Ontario. CityNews reported on the government's intentions on Wednesday. The decision comes...

25m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

5h ago

Canada Post set to reduce frequency of letter mail delivery: minister

Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound says Canada Post will reduce the frequency of door-to-door letter mail delivery in an effort to shore up its finances. The minister...

3h ago

