Rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexual assaulting rider

A rideshare driver has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a rider during a trip.

Toronto police say they were called to Spadina Avenue and Harbord Street on Monday at around 12:10 p.m.

It’s alleged the accused picked up the victim in Mississauga for a trip to Toronto around 11:30 a.m., operating a black Toyota Corolla.

During the trip, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Balbir Singh, 44, of Mississauga has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.