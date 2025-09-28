Carney defends international trips amid criticism, says meetings are ‘necessary’ to opening new markets

Amid criticism for his recent jet-setting, Prime Minister Mark Carney defended international trips he took this month and said his meetings with world leaders are “necessary” to opening new markets for Canadian products.

On a four-day trip to London, Carney said his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was to ensure the two leaders are on track to make progress on economic and security measures they agreed to during a June meeting in Ottawa. This includes how the two countries can work together to address international priorities like the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

“We are going to invest hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars over the course of the next decade to create hundreds of thousands of careers for Canadians and long term prosperity,” Carney said. “Part of that investment, part of the money for that investment, is going to come from abroad.”

Carney met with British, Asian, European and African investment firms in London on Saturday morning.

The prime minister said part of the meeting included telling the investors about major infrastructure projects being built in Canada and the ways the country is looking to court more global capital.

“The discussions I had in New York, and here, are discussions about the overall investment climate, not specific transactions or investment deals,” Carney said.

The prime minister added these talks are also about learning more about how Canada is perceived and what the country can do to raise its investor profile.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said on social media that this trip is “nothing but Liberal showbusiness” and Carney should be more focused on domestic issues like crime and affordability.

“So Carney gets nothing for Canada in his costly trip to the UK. British blockade of Canadian beef remains in place and no new trade deal,” Poilievre wrote.

Since taking office, Carney has emphasized the need for Canada to lessen its economic and security reliance on the U.S. in response to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Trump announced plans to impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded pharmaceuticals starting Oct. 1, unless drug manufacturers are building factories in the U.S.

Carney brushed off this latest tariff as likely having little effect on Canadian exports.

“The vast majority of Canadian pharmaceutical exports to the United States are generic pharmaceuticals.So on the face of it (Canadian drugs) would not be affected by this,” Carney said.

While Saturday started with a working breakfast, Carney’s London trip shifted from business to pleasure Saturday afternoon.

The prime minister attended the Women’s Rugby World Cup final, where Canada was facing the top-seeded English team.

“I’m very excited,” Carney said before the game. “This is a match for the ages. It looks like it’s shaping up well.”

Ultimately, Canada lost to England 33-13 in front of nearly 82,000 spectators. Allianz Stadium officials said it was the largest crowd ever for a women’s rugby match.

Carney went down to field level after the match to speak with the Canadian team.

The prime minister is scheduled to fly back to Ottawa on Sunday.

Carney has had 13 foreign visits since becoming prime minister in March and will travel to Asia and Africa later this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sep. 27, 2025.