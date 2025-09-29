Two men injured in Rexdale shooting

Two men in their 20s has been injured in a shooting in Rexdale on Monday night.

Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim was located with gunshot wounds and he was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim later walked into the hospital. He also suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description has been released.

More to come