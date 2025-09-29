Two men injured in Rexdale shooting

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 29, 2025 8:32 pm.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 8:44 pm.

Two men in their 20s has been injured in a shooting in Rexdale on Monday night.

Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim was located with gunshot wounds and he was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim later walked into the hospital. He also suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description has been released.

More to come

Top Stories

Metrolinx hopes to start 30-day revenue service demonstration for Eglinton LRT this week

Metrolinx tells 680 NewsRadio they "aspire" to start the 30-day revenue service demonstration on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week, the final hurdle towards opening the long-awaited transit line. The...

49m ago

Neethan Shan to become Scarborough-Rouge Park councillor after winning byelection

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Chair Neethan Shan has been elected to replace Jennifer McKelvie as the Scarborough-Rouge Park councillor in a byelection. Shan defeated 20 candidates with over...

2m ago

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

7h ago

Property tax increase being floated as Toronto missing key housing funds from feds, province

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. According to Mayor Olivia Chow,...

3h ago

