Two men injured in Rexdale shooting
Posted September 29, 2025 8:32 pm.
Last Updated September 29, 2025 8:44 pm.
Two men in their 20s has been injured in a shooting in Rexdale on Monday night.
Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
The victim was located with gunshot wounds and he was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
A second victim later walked into the hospital. He also suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect description has been released.
More to come