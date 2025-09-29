Property tax increase being floated as Toronto missing key housing funds from feds, province

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. Erica Natividad with the call for both levels of government to step up.

By Erica Natividad

Posted September 29, 2025 7:02 pm.

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments.

According to Mayor Olivia Chow, Ontario will be allocating under $8 million to Toronto under the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit (COHB) next year, a decrease from the nearly $20 million the city received in 2025.

“This means the single most effective tool to free up shelter spaces, to take people off the streets and into homes, are being undermined by other levels of government because they’re not stepping up,” said Chow.

The COHB subsidizes rent, allowing those in shelters to move into rental housing more quickly and free up space in the shelter system. 

News of the reduction comes on top of the latest refugee shelter funding offer from the federal government which leaves the city $107 million short of what’s needed this year.

“We can either stop sheltering refugee claimants, leave them on the street, which would love homelessness worse … or Torontonians will have to pay for it through their property taxes. Neither is fair,” explained Chow.

“We’ve already served people assuming that money would be there by the end of the year. So there’s an immediate problem,” Councillor Shelley Carroll added. “Going forward, we’ll have a big problem in 2026.”

The mayor says next year, Toronto will be short about $153 million dollars in total as a result of the cuts.

She estimates that a property tax increase of about three per cent would be needed to cover the gap, though she and the city’s budget chief stress that they want to avoid it and would rather both levels of government step up. 

“When our shelter system is bursting at the seams, that affects our transit system, it affects our libraries, if affects our parks. It also means we have to make cuts in other parts of the city budget to fill the hole the federal government has created,” said Councillor Gord Perks.

Advocates also spoke at Monday’s executive committee meeting, warning of the potentially deadly consequences of funding cuts.

“I could not picture the federal government doing something that they know guarantees a negative outcome. So it shocked me,” said Reverend Eddie Jjumba with the Milliken Wesleyan Methodist Church, one of people who helped coordinate housing for refugees when many were sleeping on the streets.

“Refugees are always a federal responsibility and the fact that they’re foisting this upon the city, and frankly upon citizens like myself who will absolutely provide relief to people if that’s needed. That’s egregious,” added Diana-Chan McNally, a housing advocate.

The Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing told CityNews in a statement, “Funding from the province, through the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit, including Toronto, is calculated each year, through the standard formula – that formula is unchanged, and our investment remains whole.”

Ottawa says their funding reflects the fewer refugees coming in. Both advocates and officials are disputing that, claiming that it’s just fundamentally false.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

5h ago

'They don’t seem to care': Woman who lost her life’s savings to fraud says banks need to do better

Simonne Cumberbatch was getting ready for bed in her Toronto residence on Sept. 3 when she received a late-night phone call from what appeared to be her bank. She looked down at her cell phone and saw...

5h ago

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

6h ago

Firefighter injured in house fire near Bathurst and Dupont

A firefighter has been injured after a fire at a home on Bathurst Street, north of Dupont Street. Toronto Fire say they were called to a three-story detached home at 1177 Bathurst on Monday afternoon Crews...

57m ago

Top Stories

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

5h ago

'They don’t seem to care': Woman who lost her life’s savings to fraud says banks need to do better

Simonne Cumberbatch was getting ready for bed in her Toronto residence on Sept. 3 when she received a late-night phone call from what appeared to be her bank. She looked down at her cell phone and saw...

5h ago

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

6h ago

Firefighter injured in house fire near Bathurst and Dupont

A firefighter has been injured after a fire at a home on Bathurst Street, north of Dupont Street. Toronto Fire say they were called to a three-story detached home at 1177 Bathurst on Monday afternoon Crews...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
Victim of bank impersonation fraud calls out financial institution for how they handled her case

A Toronto woman who lost $41,000 to fraudsters is speaking out, not only about the money she lost,  but also how her bank responded. Pat Taney reports

5h ago

1:18
Ford pushes back on Trump's foreign films tariff: 'He drives me crazy'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed back on U.S. President Trump's claim to impose a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S., saying he'd rather not focus on Trump's tactics but rather the province's film industry.

6h ago

1:51
Why advocates say Ontario's minimum wage increase is not enough

While Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage to $17.60 an hour, which would make it the second highest rate in the country, some advocates say it's not enough to address the cost of living crisis.

8h ago

0:35
Driver killed in multi-transport truck collision on Highway 401

A driver was killed after a collision on Highway 401 in Clarington involving three transport trucks.

10h ago

2:58
Blue Jays celebrate division title

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with the Blue Jays after they clinched the AL East Division in a dramatic final game of the regular season.

10h ago

More Videos