Sacred fire ceremony at WPS headquarters ahead of National Truth and Reconciliation Day

The Winnipeg Police Service hosted a sacred fire ceremony in honour of truth and reconciliation, with several speakers including two residential school survivors. Eddie Huband reports.

By Eddie Huband

Posted September 29, 2025 3:41 pm.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 11:33 pm.

The Winnipeg police hosted a sacred fire outside its headquarters on Monday, in honour of National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Tuesday. The fire will be maintained for 24 hours by fire keepers and WPS officers, after which a survivor flag will be raised.

“Since taking on the role of chief of police, I’ve spoken about my vision of weaving reconciliation into the fabric of the Winnipeg Police Service. Today is only but one step, one action towards this commitment,” said Gene Bowers, Chief of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Sheila North, the Indigenous relations advisor with the Winnipeg Police Service, added, “I think it says a lot that we’re well on our way down this path of reconciliation.  I think it says a lot that they’re willing to build trust, and make it reciprocal.”

The ceremony included several speakers from the WPS and provincial government, as well as a singing performance and an opening prayer, followed by testimonies from residential school survivors.

“My mother, five of my brothers and sisters, my grandmother, myself, my husband, my mother-in-law, I’m that you would call an ultimate product of residential schools.  And as much as this is a great event and a significant event, there’s also a sad chapter in our history that we can’t deny,” said Jennifer Wood, a residential school survivor.

Bowers said, “I hope everyone else here, especially the membership, was listening, and I could see they were, to better understand that, and I think then we can come and meet at a place on the same level so we have that understanding.”

Wrapping up the event was a surprise testimony from nine-year residential school survivor, Geraldine “Gramma” Shingoose.

“I’m sharing my heart with you today, my pain, because I carry it every day. After National Truth and Reconciliation Day, I’ll still carry it while everybody goes on with their life until next year.  Remember us, every day,” said Shingoose.

“It’s a true act of reconciliation what I see here today…and it’s a big step for us survivors for us to come here.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx hopes to start 30-day revenue service demonstration for Eglinton LRT this week

Metrolinx tells 680 NewsRadio they "aspire" to start the 30-day revenue service demonstration on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week, the final hurdle towards opening the long-awaited transit line. The...

2h ago

TDSB Chair Neethan Shan wins Scarborough-Rouge Park byelection

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Chair Neethan Shan has been elected to replace Jennifer McKelvie as the Scarborough-Rouge Park councillor in a byelection. Shan defeated 20 candidates with over...

12m ago

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

9h ago

Property tax increase being floated as Toronto missing key housing funds from feds, province

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. According to Mayor Olivia Chow,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx hopes to start 30-day revenue service demonstration for Eglinton LRT this week

Metrolinx tells 680 NewsRadio they "aspire" to start the 30-day revenue service demonstration on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week, the final hurdle towards opening the long-awaited transit line. The...

2h ago

TDSB Chair Neethan Shan wins Scarborough-Rouge Park byelection

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Chair Neethan Shan has been elected to replace Jennifer McKelvie as the Scarborough-Rouge Park councillor in a byelection. Shan defeated 20 candidates with over...

12m ago

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

9h ago

Property tax increase being floated as Toronto missing key housing funds from feds, province

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. According to Mayor Olivia Chow,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Separate crashes on the 401 near Oshawa leave one dead and two critically injured

A Brampton truck driver is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after separate crashes on the 401 near Oshawa. Shauna Hunt with more on the tragic chain of events.

5h ago

2:53
Toronto missing key housing funds from province, feds

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. Erica Natividad with the call for both levels of government to step up.

6h ago

3:30
Victim of bank impersonation fraud calls out financial institution for how they handled her case

A Toronto woman who lost $41,000 to fraudsters is speaking out, not only about the money she lost,  but also how her bank responded. Pat Taney reports

9h ago

1:18
Ford pushes back on Trump's foreign films tariff: 'He drives me crazy'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed back on U.S. President Trump's claim to impose a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S., saying he'd rather not focus on Trump's tactics but rather the province's film industry.

10h ago

1:51
Why advocates say Ontario's minimum wage increase is not enough

While Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage to $17.60 an hour, which would make it the second highest rate in the country, some advocates say it's not enough to address the cost of living crisis.

11h ago

More Videos