Sacred fire ceremony at WPS headquarters ahead of National Truth and Reconciliation Day

The Winnipeg police hosted a sacred fire outside its headquarters on Monday, in honour of National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Tuesday. The fire will be maintained for 24 hours by fire keepers and WPS officers, after which a survivor flag will be raised.

“Since taking on the role of chief of police, I’ve spoken about my vision of weaving reconciliation into the fabric of the Winnipeg Police Service. Today is only but one step, one action towards this commitment,” said Gene Bowers, Chief of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Sheila North, the Indigenous relations advisor with the Winnipeg Police Service, added, “I think it says a lot that we’re well on our way down this path of reconciliation. I think it says a lot that they’re willing to build trust, and make it reciprocal.”

The ceremony included several speakers from the WPS and provincial government, as well as a singing performance and an opening prayer, followed by testimonies from residential school survivors.

“My mother, five of my brothers and sisters, my grandmother, myself, my husband, my mother-in-law, I’m that you would call an ultimate product of residential schools. And as much as this is a great event and a significant event, there’s also a sad chapter in our history that we can’t deny,” said Jennifer Wood, a residential school survivor.

Bowers said, “I hope everyone else here, especially the membership, was listening, and I could see they were, to better understand that, and I think then we can come and meet at a place on the same level so we have that understanding.”

Wrapping up the event was a surprise testimony from nine-year residential school survivor, Geraldine “Gramma” Shingoose.

“I’m sharing my heart with you today, my pain, because I carry it every day. After National Truth and Reconciliation Day, I’ll still carry it while everybody goes on with their life until next year. Remember us, every day,” said Shingoose.

“It’s a true act of reconciliation what I see here today…and it’s a big step for us survivors for us to come here.”