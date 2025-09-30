Nigel Wright, former chief of staff to Stephen Harper, has died at age 62

Nigel Wright, former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, leaves the courthouse in Ottawa following his sixth day of testimony at the trial of former Conservative Senator Mike Duffy on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015. Duffy is facing 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust, bribery, frauds on the government related to inappropriate Senate expenses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted September 30, 2025 3:06 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 5:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Nigel Wright, a longtime Canadian businessman and former top aide to prime minister Stephen Harper, has died.

Onex, the private equity firm where Wright worked for nearly three decades, announced his death in a statement on Tuesday. The firm did not provide a cause of death.

Wright was 62.

The firm’s president and CEO Bobby Le Blanc said Wright was a consummate gentleman and will be dearly missed.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our cherished colleague and friend, Nigel,” Le Blanc said.

Wright was Harper’s chief of staff from 2011 to 2013.

In a post on social media Tuesday afternoon, Harper said he and his wife Laureen were shocked and heartbroken to hear of Wright’s sudden passing.

“A unique and deeply accomplished person, Nigel combined intellectual acumen with incredible capacity for work,” Harper wrote on X.

He added that Wright “was also a man of faith who cared about his fellow citizens and generously supported a range of philanthropic causes throughout his life.”

Andrew MacDougall, Harper’s former director of communications, said in an email that Wright was “everything you would want a public servant to be: smart, dedicated, and Stakhanovite in his work ethic.

“But he was an even better person. Kind, generous, and selfless to a fault.

“He cared deeply about Canada and public policy and his loss will be deeply felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre offered condolences to Wright’s loved ones on behalf of the party.

“Nigel was a principled and honourable man who was dedicated to Canada and to public service, and who made a lasting contribution to our country,” Poilievre said in a post on X.

Former colleagues shared condolences on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Dimitri Soudas, who also worked as Harper’s director of communications, said on X that Wright’s “sharp mind and unwavering dedication left a mark on all of us who had the privilege to work alongside him.”

“He contributed mightily to Canadian conservatism, mostly quietly, always modestly,” wrote Ken Boessenkool, a former adviser to Harper.

“In addition to his business and investment acumen, Nigel had a long life of public service and I remember all my times working with him with great fondness,” said Ian Brodie, who was Harper’s chief of staff from 2006 to 2008.

Wright had been politically active since his university days and was a longtime friend and supporter of Harper.

He began working at Onex in 1997, the firm said.

He joined Harper’s office in 2011 but left the high-profile position less than three years later in May 2013 over his involvement in the Senate expenses scandal.

Wright resigned after it was revealed that he secretly wrote a $90,000 personal cheque to Mike Duffy, then a Conservative senator, to repay the Senate for questionable living expense claims.

At the time, Wright said he intended to ensure taxpayers were not on the hook for the expenses. “I believed that my actions were always in the public interest and lawful,” he said in a statement in early 2014.

The RCMP investigated the matter for months before publicly stating there was no evidence to support a criminal charge against Wright. Duffy, however, was charged with 31 counts, including accepting a bribe.

Duffy eventually was found not guilty, though the judge in the case called the actions of those in the Prime Minister’s Office unacceptable and “mind-boggling.”

The ethics commissioner found that Wright broke federal conflict-of-interest rules in 2017. The commissioner had no power to impose sanctions or penalties in the case.

In 2014, after nearly a year out of the spotlight, Wright returned to Onex and joined the firm’s London office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

System outage caused major delays in commercial processing at Canada-U.S. border Tuesday

Commercial trucks experienced difficulties crossing the Canada-U.S. border on Tuesday morning as the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) dealt with a system outage. The agency said the outage caused...

3h ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

A man in his 20s has died following a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough...

4h ago

Fire shuts down portion of TTC Line 2 between Islington and Jane

A fire has shut down a portion of the TTC's Line 2 between Islington and Jane stations. The fire started just before 4:45 p.m. at Royal York station. It's unknown what caused the fire and when service...

9m ago

Trump returns to '51st state' rhetoric in speech to U.S. military officials

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump returned to his talk of annexing Canada during an unprecedented speech to top military leaders on Tuesday. The president was speaking about his "Golden Dome"...

3h ago

Top Stories

System outage caused major delays in commercial processing at Canada-U.S. border Tuesday

Commercial trucks experienced difficulties crossing the Canada-U.S. border on Tuesday morning as the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) dealt with a system outage. The agency said the outage caused...

3h ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

A man in his 20s has died following a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough...

4h ago

Fire shuts down portion of TTC Line 2 between Islington and Jane

A fire has shut down a portion of the TTC's Line 2 between Islington and Jane stations. The fire started just before 4:45 p.m. at Royal York station. It's unknown what caused the fire and when service...

9m ago

Trump returns to '51st state' rhetoric in speech to U.S. military officials

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump returned to his talk of annexing Canada during an unprecedented speech to top military leaders on Tuesday. The president was speaking about his "Golden Dome"...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.

4h ago

1:52
White House releases Trump's 20-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza

The White House says an end to the war in Gaza could potentially be achieved after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 20-point peace plan. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

23h ago

1:59
Separate crashes on the 401 near Oshawa leave one dead and two critically injured

A Brampton truck driver is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after separate crashes on the 401 near Oshawa. Shauna Hunt with more on the tragic chain of events.

23h ago

2:53
Toronto missing key housing funds from province, feds

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. Erica Natividad with the call for both levels of government to step up.

23h ago

3:30
Victim of bank impersonation fraud calls out financial institution for how they handled her case

A Toronto woman who lost $41,000 to fraudsters is speaking out, not only about the money she lost,  but also how her bank responded. Pat Taney reports
More Videos